City of Cody nominations for the Park County 2020 primary election ballot are now complete.
One candidate has registered for mayor and there is one official candidate per available seat in each of the city’s three wards.
Incumbent Matt Hall is uncontested in the mayor’s race.
In the council race, Andrew Quick has filed as a Ward 1 candidate; incumbent Jerry Fritz, Ward 2, is seeking a fourth term; and Emily Swett is the only person to apply as Ward 3 representative.
Council president Landon Greer is not seeking a third term and Ward 3 councilman Glenn Nielson chose not to pursue a second term.
All city races are nonpartisan. Before a candidate is official, the Park County Elections Office verifies eligibility. Candidates must be a registered voter and a resident of Cody or the ward they seek to represent for at least one year before elected to office.
Other races
There will be a race for the Park County Commissioners as two challengers filed Friday for two seats.
Republicans Scott Mangold, former mayor and current city councilman of Powell, signaled his intent to run as well as Ted Smith of Cody, a custodian with Park County and Northwest College student.
Incumbents Lee Livingston and Jake Fulkerson filed earlier in the process to defend their seats.
No Democratic candidates filed.
Rep. David Winter, whose district covers Meeteetse, also drew a late Republican primary challenge from David Bayert of Basin.
Winter also drew a Democratic opponent in fellow Thermopolis resident Levi Shinkle.
(Zac Taylor contributed to this report)
