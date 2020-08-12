It’s not just primary election season – through Aug. 25 people have the opportunity to file for one of many nonpartisan boards in the area.
In addition, county elections staff will begin county primary absentee ballots Thursday.
The seven-member Cody School Board has four positions up for vote in the November election. That includes the seats of vice chair Jenni Rosencranse along with Tom Keegan, Stefanie Bell and John McCue. McCue said when elected two years ago to complete an unfinished term he had no plans to run again and Bell is in the running for State Senate District 18.
The West Park Hospital Board has three positions up for vote: seats of chair Lenox Baker, Ty Nelson and Catherine Schmidt.
Three Meeteetse School Board seats are up, those of Angie Johnson, Richard “Sam” May and Kevin Cooley.
Two Cody seats on the Northwest College Board are up, incumbents are Bob Newsome and Luke Anderson, along with Nada Larsen’s Meeteetse seat.
Three Cody and one Meeteetse fire district seat are up for grabs, along with three Riverside Cemetery Board positions and three from Meeteetse.
Two seats are available on the Cody Conservation District and three at the Meeteetse Conservation District. For each one of those boards one seat is open and the others have an incumbent.
Absentee ballots
Park County will start processing absentee ballots Thursday and Friday thanks to a statewide directive by Secretary of State Ed Buchanan.
The directive includes many requirements to safeguard the process, and none of the early results will be released until after the polls close on election day Tuesday.
