Day 18 on Mount Denali - May 17, 2023.
A blizzard had already been raging for two days, and by all accounts, seemed likely to continue for two more.
Bailey Lasko – mountain climber and Cody native – and his traveling companions had spent the last two-and-a-half weeks weathering storms. More often than not, those blizzards hindered their ascent to Denali’s 20,310-foot peak. When this most recent storm started, Lasko and his companions were discouraged and ready to make their way down the mountain once the storm ended.
“The summit is optional, but the descent is mandatory,” Bailey’s dad Rick once told him. And those words stick in Bailey’s mind on every mountain, including this one.
And yet. The summit was possible, even as the window to climb it was slowly closing. Lasko and his fellow climbers – including Brad Burns of Story, and Gavin Faulkner and Nathan Faulkner of New Hampshire – had about a week’s worth of food and fuel left, and they were just 6,000 feet from the summit.
Yes, there was the bad weather. Yes, there was the altitude sickness that had thwarted their earlier attempt at the summit. But the peak was so close, and Lasko had recently gotten a message on his satellite phone stating the storm would subside for a brief window – just 8 to 12 hours on Friday, May 19.
Two days from now. Could the climbers afford to take that risk and try for the summit one last time? Could they afford not to?
Beginnings
How did I get here?
It’s hard not to wonder that when you’re huddled in a tent, weathering yet another storm, pondering if and when you’ll be able to resume your trip up the mountain.
“There are only so many holes you can dig in the snow to make yourself feel like you’re doing something important while you wait for the storm to end,” Lasko said.
So there’s plenty of time to think about past climbs, future climbs and everything in between.
For Lasko, it’s clear his journey up Denali started years ago in Cody where he was born and raised and where his parents still reside. Even though he currently lives in Bozeman, his time spent in Cody’s outdoors looms large in his memory.
“In Cody, I had no shortage of access to mountain terrain and wild spaces,” Lasko said. “So that’s kind of how it all began.”
Matt McFadden’s life sports class at Cody High School introduced a young Lasko to the practice of bouldering – a form of free-climbing performed on small rock formations. And his love of climbing expanded from there. Although predominantly an ice climber, he has traveled across the U.S. to summit various peaks.
“My goal with climbing is always to reconnect to the mountains,” Lasko said. “I’ve pursued all these disciplines of climbing with the intention of being able to access more technical and beautiful terrain.”
But climbing Denali would be something else entirely – an ascent that would test Lasko’s mental and physical strength.
“Denali has always been in the back of my mind,” Lasko said. “To get to the top of the highest peak in North America, that’s quite an accomplishment.”
When Burns first brought up the possibility of climbing Denali in November 2022, Lasko was skeptical. But the more he thought about it, the more he got excited.
“If you had asked me five years ago if I would ever do something like Denali, I would probably have found that pretty intimidating,” he said. “But the time felt right.”
Weathering the storms
Day one on Mount Denali - April 30, 2023.
Three hours into the “slog” pulling hundreds of pounds of gear across the Kahiltna Glacier to their first camp, Lasko and his companions are hit by a sudden and unexpected whiteout blizzard.
In hindsight, this is an omen of what’s to come, Lasko said: a lot of effort, a little progress toward the summit and then a snowstorm that derails that progress entirely – sometimes for days.
The storm on the glacier continued for three days, and the climbers didn’t even make Camp One on Denali – with a height of approximately 7,800 feet – until day four, Lasko said.
A 20-hour window of good weather allowed them to push all the way up to Camp Two at 11,000 feet, he said. Then another storm set in and their travels were halted for days yet again.
Another weather window allowed the climbers to push to roughly 14,000 feet, where they set up camp nearly two weeks after they first started their journey up the mountain.
This type of climbing – more stops than starts – was frustrating for Lasko, who admitted his preferred approach is to “do the routes as quickly as possible so I can get down the mountain as quickly as possible.”
“Climbing Denali is a very traditional style of mountaineering that requires you to make slower progress,” Lasko expllained. “It’s something I had never had to do before.”
But at 14,000 feet, he said the summit seemed reachable for the first time, especially with another 24-hour window of good weather on the horizon. It was time to push for the top.
“We knew that if we were going to give this a shot, now would be the time,” Lasko said.
First attempt
Day 14 on Denali - May 13, 2023.
Lasko, Burns and Gavin Faulkner set off from their 14,000-foot camp early in the morning. Nathan Faulkner elected to stay at the camp and not make the summit push.
At first, the ascent went smoothly, Lasko said. The climbers quickly reached the 17,500-foot milestone, but at that point, things started to go sideways.
“As soon as we got above 17,500, that’s when the altitude sickness started for myself and Gavin.” Lasko said. “We were experiencing shortness of breath, slight headaches and some fatigue.”
By 19,300 feet, “the altitude sickness was setting in in a nasty way,” he said. “We were all starting to move a lot slower. Every step forward I took, the summit just seemed further and further away. I started to get a really nasty headache combined with shortness of breath and nausea.”
The moment of truth had arrived – to continue or retreat.
“We had a brief little chat, and we decided to turn around,” Lasko said. “We decided we could probably get to the summit in this push, but we didn’t think we could get back down. And that wasn’t an option.”
So Lasko, Burns and Faulkner returned to their 14,000-foot camp, confident that they had missed their chance at the summit by just 1,000 feet.
“We were pretty heartbroken,” Lasko said, “But at the same time, the fact that we were able to get down at all was a small victory in and of itself.”
To top it all off, another storm hit shortly after they returned to camp. But this time the storm provided hope: Maybe once it ended, there would be time for one more push, one more try.
Final ascent
Day 19 on Denali- May 18, 2023.
The climbers’ last attempt began mid-snowstorm. They knew they would have a limited amount of time to make the summit on Friday, May 19. So, even though the snow was still flying, they forced their way up to 17,000 feet, where they would set up camp for the night. Once again, Nathan Faulkner remained at the 14,000 foot camp.
Climbing to 17,000 feet gave Lasko, Burns and Gavin Faulkner a shorter summit attempt on Friday, and one with a smaller change in altitude, Lasko said. After one failed attempt, the climbers were doing everything they could to set themselves up for success.
On the morning of May 19, the climbers were greeted by below-zero temperatures, but no blizzard. With clear weather and the summit serving as “the carrot at the end of the stick” pulling them forward, the climbers finally achieved their goal in the late morning hours of May 19.
“It was incredible when we summited it,” Lasko said. “It was definitely a bit of an emotional moment. After so much work, suffering and doubt – especially after our first failed attempt – it was a brief moment of relief and camaraderie when we finally stood on top.”
Nearly a month after reaching the summit, Lasko still remembers how that moment felt, and more than anything, he feels gratitude – both for reaching the summit and the people he reached it with.
“I feel lucky to have two partners who were willing to stick it out and try again, even though we failed the first time,” he said. “It was quite the journey, and I’m grateful I did it with my friends.”
