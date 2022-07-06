CHEYENNE (WNE) – Average gasoline prices in Wyoming are unchanged in the last week, averaging $4.83 per gallon Tuesday, according to GasBuddy.com’s survey of 494 stations in Wyoming.
Prices in Wyoming are 30.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, and stand $1.55 per gallon higher than a year ago.
The price of diesel has fallen 6.3 cents nationally in the past week, and stands at $5.72 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $4.24 per gallon on Monday, while the most expensive was $6.10, a difference of $1.86 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 10.4 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.78 per gallon Tuesday. The national average is down 7.2 cents per gallon from a month ago, and stands $1.66 per gallon higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
