This Halloween hangman decoration was seen on North Hamilton Street in Powell on Tuesday morning. Previously set up with a black-colored face, the figure had its wrists tied behind its back and a noose around its neck. At some point late Monday or early Tuesday, a stuffed teddy bear head was put atop the hangman. Powell Mayor John Wetzel said on Facebook Tuesday afternoon, he was “horrified” when learning of the dummy, and said he was told by the homeowners responsible it was the start of their Halloween decorations and they felt bad, which is why they changed its head. It was reported later that day the hangman had been removed. (Courtesy photo)

2weird2live2rare2die

Whatever happened to Jack-O-lanterns and fake gravestones in the yard? Keep it simple, it’s not rocket science. I would say that people are just too sensitive, but that’s the “Gen -X in me talking. However, since moving to Wyoming a few years ago from back East, there’s a lot of words yinz guys say here that I wouldn’t dream of saying, even in the nice parts of town.

