A Cody couple was charged with allegedly endangering the welfare of a child on Nov. 16 after Cody Police Officers found meth in their car and home.
Nathan Kittle, 34, and Claire Bowler, 35, were stopped outside of a Cody elementary school after CPD Officer Blake Stinson learned Kittle had been driving his child to school late every day and Kittle had a suspended driver’s license.
When Stinson asked Kittle about his driver’s license, Kittle admitted it had been suspended, and according to the affidavit, Kittle was already on probation for driving while under suspension.
After Stinson radioed in information to the dispatch center, Kittle told officers that his girlfriend, Bowler, was dying, and he needed to drive her to the hospital.
After determining that Bowler “looked to be in very poor health,” Stinson called an ambulance, the affidavit said.
“As I spoke with Kittle and Bowler, I detected a faint odor of marijuana ... [and] it appeared that both had used methamphetamine in the past 24 hours,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit. “Both had dilated pupils with erratic and unusual eye movement ... Both had unusual movements and appeared in poor health.”
While Bowler was transported to the hospital, Kittle was arrested.
He was charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing the child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth was possessed, stored or ingested, and one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine. He was also charged with one count of driving with a suspended license, one count of operating a vehicle without a valid license plate displayed and one count of operating a vehicle without liability insurance.
During a search of Kittle’s vehicle, Stinson found a kit with several syringes, a metal spoon, Q-Tip heads and two ziplock bags with 2.65 grams of meth.
The officer also found two vape modules smelling of marijuana, the affidavit said.
Stinson later got a search warrant for Kittle and Bowler’s residence. He found “several orange tubes commonly used to snort controlled substances,” 16 syringes on Bowler’s bedside table, a container with crystalline white powder inside and alcohol prep pads used to prepare an injection site, the affidavit said.
Stinson, along with a member of the Wyoming Department of Family Services, made a visit to Bowler in the hospital later that day to update her on the case.
“Bowler initially denied ever using methamphetamine [but] later stated she used methamphetamine in high school,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit. “After Bowler was informed about her child being taken into protective custody, Bowler admitted she used methamphetamine approximately one week ago.”
After obtaining a search warrant for Bowler’s medical records, Stinson wrote that because she tested positive for amphetamine, meth and buprenophrine, she “came very close to dying” on Nov. 16.
Bowler was subsequently arrested on Nov. 23 and charged with one count of endangering a child by allowing said child to remain in a dwelling or vehicle where meth is possessed, stored or ingested. She was also charged with one count of possessing a controlled substance, methamphetamine.
“By ingesting methamphetamine and storing it in her residence, Bowler committed the felony offense of meth endangering a child,” Stinson wrote in the affidavit.
Both Bowler and Kittle were given a $10,000 bond each. As of Nov. 30, both remained inmates in the Park County Detention Center, and both were awaiting further proceedings in Park County Circuit Court.
