With a pandemic on, the Cody School District has fielded more than a few calls from concerned parents about sending their kids to school in-person for the upcoming school year.
“The closure that took place nationwide has caused some families to have to relocate for employment,” said assistant superintendent Tim Foley, “That took some families away from Cody.”
Concerns over the effects of the coronavirus has caused some parents to look for other avenues to educate their children.
Options were limited before in what those parents could do. Without relocating, they could either enroll their children in Wyoming Connections Academy or homeschool them. Either option would take students out of Park 6.
If a student enrolled in Connections, they’d no longer be able to participate in extracurriculars like Cody sports or the band. In the past, students enrolled in Connections, though they may do their school work from anywhere in the state, would technically be considered part of Big Horn School District No. 1, in Cowley.
Not anymore.
Last week, the Cody School Board voted unanimously to approve an agreement with Big Horn 1 to enter a joint partnership with Connections.
That means students can now select the Cody district as their “home” district, which would allow those students to not only take all their coursework online through the virtual school, but also participate in those extracurriculars they would otherwise miss out on.
With the final enrollment numbers still uncertain – the state doesn’t look at a final count until October – having this connection with Connections will help keep students in the Cody district.
The agreement not only allows those local students to have a richer educational experience by participating in those extracurricular activities, it also helps keep money in the district.
Cody will get around $1,000 per student who selects the district as their home district during their enrollment, said Foley.
“It’s not a situation where the district would make a lot of money,” Foley said during the Aug. 18 board meeting.
Connections offers classes for all students grades K-12. What isn’t clear as of yet is if Cody will provide computers or textbooks to the students en rolling under their banner in Connections.
Old school, new school
There is another option for parents who want to keep their kids in the Cody School District but don’t want them to attend classes in-person.
It’s called COVE, or Cody Virtual Education. Similar to Connections, COVE will have all-online classes, allowing students to work from wherever they have an internet connection. The classes come from the Florida Virtual School, a Sunshine State cousin of Connections.
The key difference between COVE and Connections is there is more flexibility through COVE for students.
COVE has three different options for students. It can be fully virtual – this is the version most similar to Connections. Perhaps most intriguing is the option for students in COVE to use blended learning – a combination of online and in-person classes.
Blended learning will not only allow students to participate in classes like band, but other courses that may not be offered through COVE, like photography or AP classes.
Both of these options are free to students. The third option is to use COVE for credit recovery. Cody High School students who have had struggles in their education in the past and have failed to get the credits they need to graduate can use COVE to help them graduate. There is a yearly tuition fee of $192.95 for this option.
With COVE, there are some limitations not present with Connections. For starters, with this being the first time the district has tried to start a virtual school, capacity is limited to 25 students as they pilot the new program. It’s also limited only to students in grades 6-12.
The program is being managed by Heart Mountain Academy principal Beth Blatt and Cody Middle School assistant principal Patrick Couture, and will be ready to accept students by Sept. 7.
