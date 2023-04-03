The Powell woman arrested last month on drug charges after law enforcement found one pound of meth and 10,000 fentanyl pills in a package headed to her residence is now in federal custody.
The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Wyoming has charged Victoria A. Zupko, 27, with one count of conspiring with other persons to distribute fentanyl and methamphetamine, and with one count of unlawfully using the U.S. Postal Service to distribute drugs.
The charges have put Zupko’s case in Park County Circuit Court on hold.
Zupko was charged in Park County with three counts of allowing a child to be where meth is stored, possessed or ingested.
During a preliminary hearing in Park County Circuit Court on March 30 to determine if her case would get transferred to Park County District Court, counsel for Zupko, Timothy Blatt, told the court the U.S. District Attorney’s Office had filed charges against Zupko that morning.
Circuit Court Judge Joey Darrah had modified Zupko’s bond to an own recognizance bond, allowing Zupko to be released into federal custody.
According to the charging documents filed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office, the Wyoming Division of Criminal Investigation first became aware of illegal narcotics being sold from Zupko’s Powell residence in November of 2022.
“A review of USPS business records showed the Powell address was receiving parcels from known drug source areas — Arizona and California,” the affidavit said.
U.S. Postal inspectors were notified about the package containing the meth and 10,000 counterfeit oxycodone pills on March 14, which had been headed to Zupko’s residence from Phoenix, Ariz., the affidavit said.
Her home was searched March 21. After the search, she told DCI special agents that two previous packages had been sent to her residence.
One package, Zupko said, contained 6,000 to 8,000 fentanyl pills, while the other package contained one pound of methamphetamine along with 4,000 fentanyl pills, the affidavit said.
Zupko said those drugs had been distributed by another person, the affidavit said.
When asked about the package delivered March 21, Zupko said she was splitting the drugs with other people and was expecting 2,000 to 2,500 fentanyl pills out of the 10,000 delivered, the affidavit said.
“Zupko advised she paid a subject $2,000 through CashApp and was expected to pay an additional $500 after the subject parcel arrived,” the affidavit said. “Zupko advised that she sold the fentanyl pills for $60 a piece and stated that she had made over $100,000 the previous year selling fentanyl pills.”
According to charging documents, Zupko was in the custody of a U.S. Marshal as of March 31.
If convicted, Zupko could face up to 24 years in prison and a maximum fine of $1.25 million.
But, Zupko could still face charges in Park County, according to Deputy Park County Attorney Laura Newton.
“The charges we filed against Ms. Zupko we take very seriously. This isn’t something that we’re dismissing out of convenience,” Newton said at the March 30 hearing in Circuit Court. “We’d like her to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law by the feds, and if that’s not going to happen, then we will be bringing back the charges.”
