The Park County unemployment rate is in line with the state average after bucking the statewide trend and rising slightly in November.
The uptick in unemployment to 2.4%, which is still far below this time last year – 4.4% – came despite a big drop in the county workforce.
There were nearly 1,000 fewer people in the workforce in November compared with October.
The numbers still show the vast improvement in the unemployment rate compared to last year, during the fall surge in COVID cases. There were 655 county workers unemployed in November 2020 and just 356 unemployed this year.
The Research & Planning section of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reported Monday that the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate fell from 4.1% in October to 3.7% in November. Wyoming’s unemployment rate has decreased in each of the past five months and is lower than the current U.S. rate of 4.2% and much lower than its November 2020 level of 5.3%.
From October to November, unemployment rates fell in 16 counties, rose in four counties, and remained unchanged in three counties. Teton County’s unemployment rate increased from 1.9% in October to 2.9% in November. Unemployment often rises in Teton County in November when tourist activity slows between the summer and winter seasons.
Unemployment rates fell in every county from November 2020 to November 2021. Jobless rates were elevated in November 2020 because of the pandemic, and decreases in 2021 represent a return to more normal levels. The largest decreases occurred in Natrona (down from 6.7% to 3.1%), Teton (down from 6.2% to 2.9%), and Converse (down from 5.7% to 2.4%) counties.
At 1.7%, Albany and Weston counties tied for the lowest unemployment rate in November. The next lowest rates were found in Goshen County at 1.8% and Niobrara and Crook counties, each at 1.9%. The highest unemployment rates were reported in Natrona County at 3.1%, Teton County at 2.9%, and Sublette and Sweetwater counties, each at 2.8%.
Total nonfarm employment in Wyoming (not seasonally adjusted and measured by place of work) rose from 269,500 in November 2020 to 272,200 in November 2021, an increase of 2,700 jobs (1.0%). Employment was unusually low in November 2020 because of economic disruptions related to the pandemic.
