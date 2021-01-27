Gas prices steady over last week
GILLETTE (WNE) –Wyoming gas prices are unchanged in the past week, averaging $2.22 a gallon on Monday.
Gas prices in Wyoming are 4.0 cents a gallon higher than a month ago and stand 30.7 cents per gallon lower than a year ago, according to GasBuddy’s daily survey of 494 stations.
The cheapest station in Wyoming was priced at $1.89 a gallon Monday while the most expensive was $2.69 a gallon, a difference of 80 cents.
Campbell County continues to have prices that are among the lowest in the state at $2.097. Other counties with low prices include Albany at $2.044, Laramie at $2.177 and Goshen at $2.159.
The most expensive counties are Park at $2.372, Hot Springs at $2.299, Johnson at $2.264 and Carbon at $2.407.
The national average price of gasoline has risen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $2.40 a gallon today.
The national average is at its highest level since the pandemic.
“Increases are likely to slow down in the immediate short-term unless and until oil prices see renewed momentum,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy.
“Finally, after several weeks of sharply rising gas prices, the pace of price increases has slowed significantly in recent days as prices are now largely caught up to oil’s increases as of late,”he said.
He noted that demand for gasoline last week was at its highest level since November, which shows that the nation continues to see slow improvement from the pandemic.
New state program makes it easier to transfer college credits
SHERIDAN (WNE) – Wyoming’s public colleges and university have launched a new website that makes it easier to plan and manage college credit transfer.
WyoTransfer, at WyoTransfer.org, allows learners to explore the courses, programs and services offered at Wyoming’s seven community colleges and the university in Wyoming. The site makes it easier for learners to evaluate how the credits they have already earned may transfer or apply toward an educational program at another school.
Whether learners have some college credit but no degree or no college experience at all, WyoTransfer is a one-stop shop geared toward guiding them to completion.
Powered by AcademyOne’s intuitive workflow and publishing tools, WyoTransfer delivers the means for learners to make better informed academic choices. Returning adults, veterans and active duty military will make use of interactive applications that include prospective degree audits, transfer course maps checks and transfer agreements. Transfer students benefit by learning how previously earned credits will apply to programs of study and credentials.
All new or returning students will have access to transfer course equivalencies, transfer agreements, admission guidelines and guidance about the college transfer process. They can also create their own personalized accounts and request more information from each of the colleges across the state and the university.
WyoTransfer allows learners to search for programs, courses or course equivalencies by the state’s participating institutions. The new TransferCheck app lets them see exactly how their courses will be accepted for transfer credit and count toward general education and major degree requirements.
Man accused of head-butting police car
RIVERTON (WNE) – A man behaving destructively while being arrested now faces felony property destruction for head-butting a police officer’s car.
Stacy Roberts Medicinetop, 33, also is charged with two misdemeanors: possession of meth and interference with a peace officer. Each misdemeanor is punishable by up to a year in jail – but the felony-level property destruction warrants any sentence up to 10 years, and any fine up to $10,000, if he is convicted.
Officer Randy Foos pulled over a dark grey van in a gas station parking lot Dec. 28 at about 9 a.m.
The driver had four adults and one unrestrained 2-year-old child in the vehicle. The man in the front passenger seat was identified as Stacy Medicinetop.
While speaking with the driver, Foos smelled “a strong odor” of marijuana. He asked everyone to get out of the van, then RPD officer Joseph Zimmerman searched the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle revealed meth, marijuana residue and drug paraphernalia and Medicinetop was arrested, according to records
While police searched Medicinetop, Foos wrote, the suspect yelled a curse word and head-butted Foos’ patrol vehicle.
Foos tried to rein Medicinetop with his hood, but the latter pulled away and turned slightly toward the officer.
“I performed a back trip, causing Medicinetop to fall into a face-down position,” Foos wrote. Police were able to maneuver the suspect into the back of the vehicle.
Foos looked at his patrol car and saw a “large dent” in it.
