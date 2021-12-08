A subdivision full of large lots on the east end of Kent Avenue is one step closer to being zoned lower density, while a developer who owns two of the lots remains in a position to build on his two acres under the current higher density zone.
Cody city council members unanimously — with Heidi Rasmussen absent — approved on first reading an ordinance to rezone the entire Baaken Subdivision R2 from R3 on Tuesday. The big change in becoming less dense is that townhomes would no longer be allowed.
The ordinance will have to be approved two more times before final approval.
Developer Walter Brantz, who spoke at the meeting, said after the vote he was in a position to have the required documents in ahead of what would likely be a mid-January third vote to change the zone, at which point the development would be grandfathered in.
“We had Engineering Associates look at it,” he said. “We are in position.”
He told city council members it was too early to say exactly how the development would be composed.
Council member Jerry Fritz said he would continue to support the rezone only as long as he was sure Brantz, who owns the properties with his father, would be able to get his development underway.
“I want to make sure we’re not taking away his chance to do that,” Fritz said.
Ron Strong, who submitted the rezone proposalafter gathering support from the majority of people in the neighborhood, said he wished he would have known about the higher density zoning earlier to have been able to do this long before. He also said he understood that at this point it could be too late to halt the proposed development of up to 12 dwellings on Brantz’s two parcels. But he said rezoning would still protect the subdivision from even more higher-density development in the future.
“We must think about what might happen in the future,” Strong said. “At the end of the cul-de-sac is a lot nearly 4 acres, that could be redeveloped some day with 24 dwellings. That would nearly double the amount of families in the area.
“Is an old, established area really the place to put small-square-foot starter homes?”
The vote came after Brantz had asked whether city council member Andy Quick would vote since he owns property in the subdivision. Quick said he asked city attorney Scott Kolpitcke if he should abstain, and Kolpitcke told Quick to vote.
The attorney said state law clarifies that personal interest would not apply, as Quick would be impacted by the decision the same as everyone else in the neighborhood, and thus it was his duty and legal obligation to represent his constituents and vote.
The first reading came a week after a planning and zoning meeting at which many more neighbors spoke – five were present at the city council meeting but only Strong spoke.
After an outpouring of residents’ comments asking for their Kent Avenue neighborhood to be rezoned for less density due to the prospective development on two vacant lots, P&Z members couldn’t muster enough votes to recommend city council either approve a zone change or keep it as is.
The seven member board was missing two members but still needed four members to approve an action. A vote to recommend rezoning for most of the subdivision failed 2-3 and a motion to keep it all zoned R-3 failed 3-2.
City planner Todd Stowell relayed those votes to council members.
At the P&Z meeting, neighbors expressed a desire to maintain the semi-rural feel of the area, which features most lots around one acre in size.
“We knew the two lots would be developed, but in our wildest dreams, we never thought somebody would try to put 12 dwellings on them,” Strong said. “This would nearly double the number of families living there, dramatically change the subdivision forever.”
A friend of the developer, Andy Cowan, spoke on Brantz’s behalf, noting that anyone could have bought the property to avoid this situation as the lots had been vacant for years.
He also countered the notion that this would decrease neighboring property values.
“There’s not a lot of R3 property in Cody available,” Cowan said. “I think that actually increases the value.”
Neighbor Ron Eickle said one reason he and others objected to the annexation of the area by the city in the mid-80s was the idea of something like this happening.
“We have fought this issue between county and city ever since we were first there,” he said.
After the area was annexed into the city it was listed as high-density residential. When zoning was updated in 2017 as part of a new master plan, that was changed to R-3, which is actually the less dense of the two higher density residential zones.
Stowell said any zoning change would likely not alter much in the short term, as despite the zoning, the neighborhood is full of low-density development.
“From the city-planner perspective, we have to put some density somewhere to accommodate the demand we’re experiencing,” he said. “That being said, when you have 1 acre lots that already have houses on them, unless you’re demolishing all of them and starting fresh, it’s hard to accommodate the R3 density. You’re probably not going to see R3 density on most of these properties.”
Stowell added that while much of the utility infrastructure there now could accommodate denser development, the road would have to be widened and full sidewalk and gutters added if more of the lots were to become high density in the future.
The city has a 60 foot easement if needed.
The matter of rezoning most of the neighborhood except for the lots set to be developed – as recommended by staff – caused lengthy discussions among P&Z members.
Karinthia Herweyer, in favor of the rezoning, said the neighborhood was an oasis of semi-rural sensibility amidst a sea of more crowded developments cropping up.
“Looking at these properties, that really is a unique thing,” she said. “When it was developed many years ago, it truly was a rural area, so to still have that opportunity in the city, that creates some value. That really adds value to the home.”
Board member Scott Richard countered that a key charge for the P&Z board as per the city master plan is to accommodate growth.
“My only concern I have is Cody is growing and for us to comply with increasing infill, trying to accommodate the master plan, this is a prime area,” he said. “I’m not opposed to rezone specific areas, but we can’t stop this development, nor should we.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.