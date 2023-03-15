To address the lack of affordable housing and the housing shortage in the city, the Cody Planning and Zoning Board is considering expanding the number of properties that qualify for accessory dwelling units (ADUs).
“The housing situation is even more dire than it was five or six years ago,” city planner Todd Stowell told the board at its March 14 meeting. “It would help someone in the community, and because of that, I’m open to being more flexible than the current code allows.”
Board members were split on the issue, and wanted to get public input before moving forward.
According to the agenda report, the demand for additional housing units in Cody continues to exceed supply while affordability remains an issue as well.
With ADUs, there are opportunities for homeowners to receive additional income, to provide housing options for relatives and caregivers, and to increase the overall number of housing units in the city, the agenda report said.
“We have people in our community that have been here a long time that are having a hard time being able to afford to stay here,” Stowell said. “I think there are situations where an ADU can provide them with significant income.”
Several amendments have already been made over the years regarding ADUs, including extending the option to build ADUs in all residential zoning districts, the agenda report said.
But Stowell proposed reducing the minimum lot size requirement for ADUs from 7,000 square feet to 6,000 square feet in order to further expand the number of properties that qualify for ADUs.
“It has become evident that there are some properties slightly less than 7,000 square feet that reasonably could accommodate an accessory dwelling unit and not negatively change the character of the neighborhood,” the agenda report said.
In R-1, R-2 and R-3 residential zones, Stowell said there are 63 properties ranging in lot size from 6,000 to 6,499 square feet that could easily accommodate an ADU, while 50 lots ranging in lot size from 6,500 to 6,999 square feet could accommodate one.
“Once you get over 6,500 square feet, there is a noticeable increase in properties that probably could accommodate an accessory dwelling unit,” Stowell said.
According to the agenda report, 7,000 square feet was originally adopted as the minimum lot size requirement for ADUs because it was the common lot size in downtown areas and “we did not want to end up with too much crowding.”
Stowell recommended the reduction.
“Historically, we’ve only done maybe three to eight accessory dwelling units citywide per year,” he said. “You’d probably only need to drop it down to 6,700 [square feet] or so ... I think it’s realistic and would not have a significant impact on neighborhoods beyond what we are already seeing.”
Board members varied in their positions.
P&Z chair Carson Rowley said he felt it could hurt the rental market.
“Are we potentially creating a solution to the issue of creating more rentals when it’s only going to further saturate the short-term rental market and not help the long-term rental market?” he asked.
P&Z vice chair Scott Richard was in favor of reducing the requirement.
“Affordable housing is a major need across the country and in our community,” he said. “I’m a huge proponent of actually reducing it to 6,000 square feet to create more housing opportunities to allow our community to grow.”
P&Z board member Dan Schein said he preferred the city better define a short-term rental ordinance before making a decision on amending ADU requirements.
“We need to come up with a real purpose and definition of the short-term rental ordinance [so there is] no change to our city and what people feel when they come here and the experience that they have,” he said.
Board member Josh White agreed with Schein.
“I’m concerned about affordable housing here in Cody and the competition,” he said. “But I think we need to figure out the whole short-term rental thing first.”
Board member Matt Moss had a divided opinion.
“Most people are going to use [ADUs] for short-term rentals, which is not the objective of what we’re doing. We’re trying to create affordable housing,” he said. “I like the 6,500 square feet versus the 6,000, but I’m also fine leaving it at 7,000.”
Stowell offered another view.
“Short-term rental rates have definitely affected our rental rates [and] the use of dwellings in the city,” he said. “We’re at or have been reaching the saturation level of short-term rentals in the city ... but I’m kind of hopeful that what ends up being the case is that more short-term rentals actually convert back to long term rentals.”
The board decided to get community input through a public hearing at the board’s March 28 meeting.
