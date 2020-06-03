The protests in the wake of the killing of Minneapolis resident George Floyd in police custody last week have made some waves locally, with law enforcement speaking out and a gathering in support of black communities scheduled for Sunday.
Park County’s law enforcement agencies released a joint statement Tuesday condemning the actions of the police officers involved. One has since been charged with third-degree murder.
“Law enforcement in Park County is appalled by the indefensible use of force and lack of intervention by other officers on the scene that led to George Floyd’s death,” the statement starts. “These officers must be held legally accountable for their actions and inactions that were inconsistent with any legitimate training and procedures of our profession.”
It is signed by sheriff Scott Steward, Cody police chief Chuck Baker and Powell chief Roy Eckerdt.
“Incidents like this undermine our efforts in Park County to build community trust with those we have sworn to serve and protect, and are not consistent with the values instilled in Park County law enforcement agencies,” the three leaders write.
The Sunday gathering, associated with the national group Black Lives Matter, is noon at City Park.
“Join us for a chance to support the black communities across the United States,” reads an announcement for the event.
Organizers mention opportunities to sign petitions, donate, receive resources and learn how to be a better ally.
“This will be a peaceful gathering with the sole purposes of education and support.”
Protests have been held in Cheyenne, Casper, Laramie, Rock Springs, Gillette and Jackson.
The leaders of the county law enforcement agencies also expressed willingness to listen to protestors.
“We need to embrace the concerns and criticism that are being given voice during these protests and continually reevaluate our policies, procedures and our overall policing philosophies to enhance an organizational culture that ensures fairness, respect, dignity, security and justice for all.”
The Coalition to Protect America’s National Parks, an organization representing former and retired National Park Service employees, issued a letter of condemnation against President Donald Trump and Secretary David Bernhardt for their use of the United States Park Police, other federal police forces and National Guard to clear a public park in Washington, D.C., filled with peaceful protestors, to secure a photo opportunity.
“NPS employees should never be ordered to carry out violent actions against peaceful protestors who are exercising their First Amendment rights protected under the United States Constitution,” said Phil Francis, chairman of the CPANP said. “The use of tear gas, rubber bullets and brute military force on a group of people trying to peacefully enact change is unacceptable.
“There must be a substantial change to address the issues facing people of color in our country today.”
(Leo Wolfson contributed to this report.)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.