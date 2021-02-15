A new airport director has been selected to lead Yellowstone Regional Airport into the future.
Aaron Buck, Deputy Director of Operations and Public Safety at Casper/Natrona County International Airport, was chosen for the position after a YRA board executive session held Wednesday in which the members cast a unanimous vote in his favor. Buck accepted the job on Thursday.
He will make $95,000 annually in the position that he will start on March 8.
“I’m excited to go to Cody and be a part of change at the airport,” Buck said in a phone interview Friday.
He said he will look to keep enplanements increasing at the airport once the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on travel have waned.
YRA posted a record year in 2019 and was poised for another before that momentum came to a screeching halt in the spring with passenger numbers dropping as much as 95%. YRA finished 2020 51% down for passengers and last month was still 43% down from January 2020.
But last spring the airport also received up to $18 million in CARES Act funding which it will use on infrastructure projects and general expenditures for the next three years.
“A lot of that CARES Act money … will do a lot of good for the community,” Buck said.
After a search that took over four months and after weeding through 97 different applications, Buck was selected as the top pick. The airport paid $22,000 for Florida-based ADK Consulting and Executive Search to help find candidates for the position.
Casper is the second-busiest commercial aviation airport in Wyoming behind Jackson, but Buck said his airport is larger in size and has more private aviators. YRA is the third-busiest airport in Wyoming.
Prior to Casper, Buck was an operations supervisor at the Jackson Hole Airport and before that an operations inspector at an airport in Provo, Utah. He has an aviation administration degree from Utah Valley University.
“He’s also a private pilot and a member of the American Association of Airport Executives,” said YRA Board Chairman Doug Johnston.
Buck said he wasn’t necessarily looking for a new job when the YRA director position opened, but couldn’t pass up “a great opportunity” to work in Cody.
“I think my experience will help the airport and it will be running more efficiently,” he said.
He also said his wife has family in the Big Horn Basin.
YRA Director of Operations Bruce Ransom was one of two runner-up finalists for the job, along with Thomas Bahr, aiport manager at Show Low Regional Aiport in Arizona.
Two final applicants had been selected for the job in December, both of whom live out-of-state, but both rescinded their interest in the position.
Ray Lee has been the interim director since late September and did not apply for the permanent position.
New board member
Paul Leroux is the newest member of the YRA board and took part in his first meeting last Wednesday. Leroux is a City of Cody appointee and will be replacing Jack Way, who recently passed away.
He is a private aviator and owner of Boone’s Machine and Rental and Yankee Car Wash.
