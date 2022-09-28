Rox lay unmoving on the bottom of his tank as the red ray of a heat lamp shined over his scaly body. His eyes watched animal shelter employee Jessy Farnworth as she gently removed the tank lid.
Farnworth scooped Rox up, supporting his chunky figure. His head weaved and bobbed, and his tail wrapped around her wrist.
He finally settled down as she placed him around her neck. He curled easily into place, wrapping his two-and-a-half-foot long frame around her.
“Do you like my necklace,” Farnworth joked. “It’s in the shade of Rox.”
Rox is a ball python, the newest addition to the Park County Animal Shelter.
He also, the shelter said, may be an escape artist. Farnworth said she believes Rox was somebody’s pet who escaped from his tank and found his way into a garage on Bleistein Avenue.
“They’re used to being up in the trees, so they will get up onto the highest spot in their tank and push the tank open,” she said.
The homeowners on Bleistein Avenue found Rox in their garage on Sunday, Sept. 25, Farnworth said.
They put Rox in a tupperware box and called the Cody Police Department on Monday. The police contacted Game and Fish, who got Rox into a pillowcase and took him to the animal shelter.
When the shelter got Rox, he was cold — too cold in fact.
“When they found him, he was ice cold,” Farnworth said.
Ball pythons are tropical creatures that are used to warmer climates than Wyoming offers.
“They cannot survive the minus 20 degree weather,” Farnworth said. “This cold dryness is not good for them.”
They can also grow up to five feet long, Farnworth said.
Weighing in at two-and-half pounds, Farnworth said Rox has been taken care of by someone.
“He’s pretty hefty, like he’s been eating good,” she said. “Either he’s been eating mice in this person’s garage or he just recently slipped out of a tank.”
Other than a gray cap covering one of his eyes, Rox is doing well. The shelter has warmed him up, and he’s drinking plenty of water.
It’s unclear, though, how far Rox was able to travel after his escape.
“If the weather is warm, they can travel pretty fast,” Farnworth said.
The shelter has posted Rox on its Facebook page in hopes of finding his owner, but it turns out that ball pythons and corn snakes are fairly popular pets in Wyoming.
“Reptiles are a big thing around here because a lot of places won’t allow cats or dogs,” Farnworth said. “So a lot of people get reptiles instead.”
Her advice to potential reptile owners is to know their stuff.
“We always tell people to read up on what you get,” Farnworth said. “Don’t impulse-buy because you may find yourself completely overwhelmed and don’t know what to do.”
Which is what happened earlier this year when the shelter took in its first ball python of the year.
Someone had left a female ball python in her tank outside of Taco John’s, Farnworth said.
“A lot of people dump the animals to get rid of them because they don’t understand the upkeep,” Farnworth said. “They just think it’s a snake, [so] it’ll survive.”
The shelter named her Ole since she was found outside a taco restaurant, but she was severely dehydrated and her scales were coming off.
“She spent four days in Pedialyte and water just soaking,” Farnworth said. “She was lethargic, but after a month, she finally ate and was doing great.”
The shelter has had its fair share of unusual animals, taking in leopard geckos, lizards, guinea pigs and rabbits.
For now, the shelter will keep Rox in a seven-day hold to see if anyone comes forward. If nobody claims him, the shelter will adopt him out.
“We’ll go through the process of making sure they know about snakes [and] making sure they have the knowledge because we don’t want to have the same situation all over again,” Farnworth said.
“They’re great pets if people want an animal to hang out with and not have to walk it,” she added. “They make great pets for people who have more of a busy lifestyle ... they just need their food.”
For more information on adopting Rox, contact the animal shelter at (307) 587-5110 or visit its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/parkcountyanimalshelter/.
