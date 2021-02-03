In November, the Park County commissioners cut a program incentivizing employees to make healthy life choices with a $500 reward.
By performing tasks such as blood tests, doctors visits, health screenings and educational seminars, employees could qualify for a maximum $500 contribution into their insurance health savings account, taken from the county’s health insurance fund. An employee’s spouse could also qualify for the $500.
During their Nov. 4 meeting, the commissioners voted 3-1 to cease offering the $500 in incentive funds, but voted to continue the remainder of its Safety and Wellness Incentive Program.
“The health and wellness program money is tax dollars that have been collected and put there,” commissioner Lee Livingston said during the meeting, describing the incentive as a “bribe.”
Dossie Overfield was the only commissioner to vote against ending the incentive program, promising cost-cutting changes in the future after more discussion and preparation. She is the only commissioner who serves on the county’s health insurance committee.
“We didn’t have any warning or any discussion with the insurance committee or to the employees to help them manage and possibly figure out how they were going to put it in their HSA,” Overfield said.
She said she wished the commissioners had instead timed the decision with their upcoming budget plan to be finalized in July.
Park County had been offering this incentive in various ways for about a decade. The purpose of the incentive program was to make insurance costs easier on its employees, some of whom make as little as $13 per hour.
“The issue right now is the deductible is way high,” Overfield said. “Being able to do this money into an HSA may be the only time that they’re able to put money into anything to help toward their deductible.”
What the county had been offering for insurance for some, made up for the lower wages it offered compared to similar jobs in the private sector.
“Compared to the private sector, the county has great benefits, fantastic benefits,” Park County Engineer Brian Edwards said. “It’s personally about wages.”
Park County offers in-house insurance with a $3,000 deductible for single coverage and $6,000 for a family. After the deductible, the county pays 50% of costs up to $5,000 on an individual plan, and up to $10,000 on a family plan. After those caps are reached, the county pays 100% of fees up to $70,000.
“That incentive money helped employees pocket and be able to save to have enough for one deductible in their HSA,” Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said.
Edwards said he and many employees are viewing the incentive cut as an overall wage cut.
Although the county offered a one-time, 2% cost-of-living adjustment bonus for certain employees last June, it has not given a countywide raise since 2018.
Another purpose of the incentive program was to save the county money in the long run by encouraging employees to spot health problems before they became serious, which costs the county in the form of sizable claims.
“If it’s helping keeping our insurance costs down, then it’s well worth it,” Overfield said.
The county is still continuing to pay insurance costs for many of the activities that would help an employee earn the $500 reward, including 100% coverage for preventive measures like certain blood tests and physicals through its Safety and Wellness Program. Overfield said the county’s health insurance committee is considering future requirements that employees must get their blood checked on a certain basis.
Edwards said the incentive led to many of his employees to change their habits.
“It was a high incentive to start thinking about health,” he said.
Deb White, a retired Cody High School teacher who still works for the school district and brought the Healthy Is program to that entity, encouraged the county to take on the screening program about a year and a half ago.
“I know the county is facing tough financial decisions right now,” White said in an email. “However, I believe that incentivizing healthy lifestyle choices will pay for itself through reduced sick leave use as well as long-term negative health issues.”
Last year, the county’s payout for the incentive was $74,725. Park County Clerk Colleen Renner said COVID-19 slowed down participation and thereby payout was larger in prior years.
Overfield said the entire Health and Wellness program will be considered for cuts when the commissioners start devising their 2021-2022 budget.
Healthy Is program still utilized
Park County is paying $1,120 per month to run the Healthy Is program. Healthy Is involves InBody body screening, which measures with a machine an individual’s characteristics like percentage of fat and muscle tone, and then tracks their progress over a course of months after offering nutritional and exercise suggestions on how to improve one’s health.
“You rate yourself against yourself,” commissioner Dossie Overfield said. “The healthier we can keep our employees the less insurance money we’re going to spend.”
White said the program has been successful for the schools and it is a proven fact that getting employees to engage healthier practices saves an organization costs on insurance claims later down the road.
But she also said once employees have started engaging healthy practices it naturally incentivizes them to continue making smart choices into the future, which may save the county at least in the short term.
“Usually people stick with it because they feel better,” she said.
County clerk Colleen Renner said this screening motivated her to start using her treadmill more, which in effect improved her health condition. County engineer Brian Edwards said the screening program has also been popular within the county’s road and bridge department and Overfield said she believes the program has been effective county-wide based on conversations she has had in health insurance committee meetings.
Currently, 183 of the county’s 190 employees are enrolled in the county’s health insurance plan excluding elected officials and library employees. Park County Treasurer Barb Poley said the county currently has $901,000 in its health insurance account and it costs it $65,000 per month to run the insurance program.
(1) comment
As little as $13 an hour. A lot of people in park county would be giddy to make that much.
