Then there were four--lawsuits that is.
Preserve Our Cody Neighborhoods filed a second petition for review in District Court Friday.
Currently the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and POCN each have two suits against the City of Cody Planning, Zoning and Adjustment Board involving the dispute over the proposed site for the LDS temple in Cody.
The earlier petition for review by POCN challenged the conditional use permit for the temple.
The second petition filed last week asserts the site plan as approved by the city through P&Z was unlawful because the site plan “purports to illegally authorize: a) incorrect specifications to building height allowances/limitations; b) incorrect enforcement or lack of proper enforcement of scale or density compatibility mandates; c) incorrect and/or inadequate protections to persons, property and the general welfare by reasons of excessive production of traffic, glare, light and damage to the view shed; and, d) risks to public health welfare and safety.”
The petition also claims the site plan is “arbitrary, capricious and an abuse of discretion,” and states the “Site Plan is contrary to controlling law and “the Site Plan is the product of a tainted administrative decision-making process involving one or more City personnel who acted with a known conflict of interest and/or bias in a manner that unduly prejudiced the administrative decision-making process and, thereby, denied the Petitioners due process of law.”
The two suits filed by the LDS church against the city’s P&Z board ask the District Court to determine whether the site for the proposed temple has already been approved by the P&Z board.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall in an opinion piece in the Tuesday Cody Enterprise said, “We recognize that ultimate decisions of this board (P&Z) and all other boards must rest with the elected officials. Your mayor and council will ensure this happens.”
Hall also said, “It has been apparent the City of Cody will likely become a party to litigation regardless of the decision rendered by the mayor and council.
The city is asking for some time to “decrease the hostility and assist the parties in reaching a compromise, if any can be reached,” Hall said.
