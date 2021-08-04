Park County Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters will be hanging up his judge’s robe on Dec. 3 after 20 years spent presiding over the county’s lower court.
“It’s time to let somebody else do it,” he said.
Waters has served as the first legal authority to see Park County’s biggest cases before they are bound over to district court. He also hears most smaller cases as well.
“Sometimes we got it right and sometimes we didn’t,” he said with a laugh.
Waters has prided himself on doing the right thing as a judge rather than solely following procedural order. If defendants need a public defender attorney but doesn’t request for one, Waters will typically offer them advice from the bench.
“I just think the parties should be aware of what they’re doing and a lot of folks don’t understand the process very well and I think it’s a good idea to get legal counsel first,” he said.
Waters graduated from the University of Wyoming College of Law in 1987 and practiced law in Laramie until 2001 when he came to Park County.
“I’ve practiced in front of many judges over the years, and Judge Waters is one of the best,” said Park County Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Jack Hatfield. “I wish he wasn’t retiring. I have no idea who will replace him, but I hope his replacement is as good as he is.”
Hatfield said Waters is at least one of the longest, if not the longest, serving circuit court judge in Wyoming.
Waters said crime hasn’t changed much since he started the job, although the people committing the crimes and the way they do so have evolved, with the internet and specifically social media often playing a role in harassment and stalking cases.
“There’s still folks out there doing things they shouldn’t do,” Waters said. “Sometimes the offenses change a little bit, the faces change, but it hasn’t changed a lot.”
When the COVID-19 pandemic hit last spring, courtrooms across the state shut down in-person access. In order to continue facilitating judicial processes, the state upgraded audio and video equipment throughout the state with $5.7 million spent. Park County received $443,986 of these upgrades. The large monitors allow for defendants to attend court hearings live from the Park County Detention Center, saving the county transport costs. They also allow for attorneys to attend remotely, and for spectators to see photographs and video evidence much more easily.
Waters said although he was skeptical of these new innovations at first, he is now a convert.
“It’s been a learning process,” he said. “There’s some advantages to it for both the attorneys and the defendants, and everybody seems to like it.”
Waters said he suspects he’ll miss the job, never having retired before. He plans to stick around locally with a bit of travel mixed in.
The state’s Judicial Nominating Commission will accept applications to fill the vacancy through Aug. 30. Waters will not be able to provide recommendations for the role.
He was last elected in 2018 and is leaving his term a year ahead of schedule.
Gov. Mark Gordon will appoint the next Fifth Judicial District Circuit Court Judge from a list of three names submitted to him by the Judicial Nominating Commission. Serving on the JNC are Wyoming Supreme Court Chief Justice Fox, three lawyers elected by the Wyoming State Bar and three non-lawyers appointed by the governor. To be selected as a circuit court judge, one must be a qualified elector of the state and authorized to practice law in Wyoming.
To apply visit courts.state.wy.us/Administration/Careers.
