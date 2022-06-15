It was a normal Monday morning for local wildlife photographer Amy Gerber as she rose early and drove up the North Fork headed to the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Gerber was on the hunt for wildlife to photograph but was greeted with belligerent waters.
“I was amazed at how the North Fork ... was raging,” Gerber said.
Gerber said she saw campgrounds with standing water and water levels higher than anything she’d witnessed before.
“In all my years of living in Cody [and] I’ve been here for 21 years now, I had never seen the North Fork of the Shoshone River that high,” Gerber said.
Unaware of what was happening in Yellowstone, Gerber continued driving. She visited Hayden Valley, Gull Point Drive and Bridge Bay.
It was raining, so Gerber decided to head home.
“I don’t typically stay the whole day this time of year because it’s so busy in the park,” Gerber said.
But when Gerber got cell service, she discovered the extensive impact of the flooding in Yellowstone.
“I got text messages that they were closing the entire park to inbound traffic,” Gerber said. “And I started hearing from people that the road was washed out in the northeastern part of the park.”
Gerber saw tourists at the Mammoth Hot Springs Hotel getting evacuated.
“I don’t think most people knew,” Gerber said. “If you’ve never seen [Yellowstone] before, you don’t know what normal is. You wouldn’t have realized just how bad it was.”
But, Gerber realized how extraordinary the flooding was.
“The whole day I was just dumbfounded,” Gerber said. “I don’t think I ever saw flooding as being the thing that would be a disaster in Yellowstone.”
As a daily visitor to Yellowstone, Gerber said it “bothered” her to see Yellowstone in that condition.
“It’s just such a huge part of what I do every day,” Gerber said. “And it’s a place that I love so much and to see the devastation ... I just couldn’t peel myself away from watching what was going on.”
The floods will impact Gerber’s ability to photograph the park, but her concerns lie with those the flood affects, including tourists and the tourism industry.
“There are people who have reservations to come [to Yellowstone] and can’t,” Gerber said. “[And] there are also people who are literally stuck.”
And there are the local businesses associated with guiding and giving tours who will feel the impact of no inbound visitation.
Yet, Gerber has found a positive outcome of the flooding. She believes it will be a good time for Yellowstone to get a break from the hordes of visitors.
“So many people want to come see it, and I don’t blame them for that because it’s amazing,” Gerber said. “But at the same time, I think it’ll be nice for Yellowstone to get a couple days off and for the animals, wildlife and the ecosystem to just rest.”
Gerber has high hopes that Yellowstone will reopen.
“I can imagine that they’ll try to get most of the park back open,” Gerber said. “But the north will be impacted for a very long time.”
And, Gerber’s thoughts continue to be with the communities in Gardiner, Red Lodge, Cooke City and Silver Gate.
“I feel really bad for my friends who live in communities that have been heavily impacted,” Gerber said.
Yet she believes in Yellowstone’s endurance.
“Old Faithful will still be able to shine for visitors,” Gerber said. “[Officials] will make plans and things will go back to normal.”
