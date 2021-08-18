Toddler killed after being hit by truck
EVANSTON (WNE) – The world can shatter in an instant.
The Evanston community was reminded of that this week when 2-year-old Niko Ringer was tragically killed after he darted into the street in front of a truck driven by an unidentified 19-year-old male at approximately 9 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 10.
According to Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Matt Arnell, the accident was just that – a “horrible set of circumstances” that resulted in unimaginable loss.
Shortly before the accident, the boy’s parents – Tosha Scott and Aube Ringer – had taken a dirty diaper outside to the garbage, and now suspect the door hadn’t shut securely when they went back inside.
Niko had been playing in the living room of his home in the area when he was momentarily left unattended, said Arnell. In those moments, the boy must have slipped out the door and into the street, directly in the path of the oncoming truck.
Arnell said the driver never saw the boy coming as it is believed he darted out from behind some shrubbery. The teen driver realized he had hit something and stopped, immediately calling 911 when he saw the boy.
Though the incident is still under investigation and law enforcement has recovered the engine control module from the truck and the driver’s cellphone, Arnell said there is no indication that distraction, impairment or speed were factors in the accident.
Climber’s body recovered high on Gannett Peak
RIVERTON (WNE) – The search for a 41-year-old Cheyenne man ended Monday afternoon, when he was found deceased on Gannett Peak.
The missing man has been identified as Thor Hallingbye.
Sublette County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Travis Bingham said the climber was reported missing Sunday morning, apparently after getting separated from his excursion group on Saturday, near Gannett Peak, the tallest mountain in Wyoming at 13,804 feet.
“At this time the death appears to be a tragic climbing accident,” Fremont County Sheriff Ryan Lee said Tuesday.
Lee said the investigation into Hallingbye’s death is continuing, involving the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, Fremont County Coroner, and the Sublette County Sheriff’s Office.
Hallingbye’s climbing party had entered the wilderness from the Green Lakes Trailhead in Sublette County, which is typical for climbers attempting the Gannett summit.
The Sublette County Sheriff’s office began search efforts Sunday and later found the missing man Monday afternoon at an approximate elevation of 12,900 feet, within Fremont County, on the northeast face of Gannett Peak.
The body was airlifted to the Hunt Field airport in Lander late Monday afternoon.
Woman tried to escape multiple times after domestic battery arrest
GILLETTE (WNE) – A 32-year-old woman who was arrested for domestic battery Sunday night also was charged with interference after trying several times to escape custody.
A 31-year-old man in Wright called 911, saying the woman had hit him in the face. He said he’d lived with the woman for two years, but they’ve been going through a breakup for the last two months after a prior assault in May, said undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
He had left for work earlier in the evening and asked her to watch his 9-year-old daughter. A friend called him, saying the woman was not taking care of the girl. He left work to talk to her, and she met him on the front deck of the house, where she hit him.
She was arrested for domestic battery.
While she was being driven from Wright to Gillette, she was able to remove her handcuffs and unbuckle herself. When deputies put her back in restraints she tried to escape again, Reynolds said. She made more attempts at trying to unbuckle her seat belt and escape from the patrol car.
Due to her escape attempts, she had to be placed on a gurney and rolled into jail, Reynolds said. For her efforts she was charged with interference with a peace officer. At the jail she took a portable breath test, and her blood alcohol concentration was 0.11%, Reynolds said.
