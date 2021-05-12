Calls for changes on Big Horn Avenue have increased since last fall when a Cody Middle School student was struck by a semi while crossing the street, but Mayor Matt Hall has known something has had to give on the street since he took office.
“Essentially, this issue has been in front of me my entire tenure,” Hall said. “It’s long overdue to figure out a solution on that artery.”
There is nowhere to cross Big Horn Avenue safely as a pedestrian. The nearest (legal) crossing over the 5-lane highway is the intersection of Bleistein Avenue and 16th Street, some two miles by car from the populous Trailhead subdivision.
The city and the state are working together to address the problem. They are putting on the final touches of a $75,000 traffic study between Depot Drive – the turn onto WYO 120 N – and Beacon Hill Road, the first step to making a change.
“There are many access points along Big Horn. That’s why it’s important to look at the whole story, not just one chapter,” WYDOT spokesperson Cody Beers said. “We’re all working together for a common goal, the safety of the motorists and the pedestrians for the future.”
The east side of town has seen a lot of growth recently, with people continuing to move into the new neighborhoods that have cropped up. Some of those residential areas lack pedestrian paths and thus theoretically have lower foot traffic demands, a point of consternation for WYDOT in the past. A newly approved subdivision will look to address that in part.
On Tuesday, the Planning and Zoning Board approved a new subdivision on the east side of Robert Street south of Kent Avenue with the condition the developer build an asphalt pedestrian path along the front of the property or provide compensation for the city to build it on the other side of Roberts St.
City public works director Philip Bowman said it’s part of a plan the city has talked about to provide a pathway along Robert Street from Big Horn Avenue to the Trailhead subdivision. It is seen as a short-term solution with the hope that at some point in the future the city would have the money to install sidewalks along the street.
Bowman said the plan would tie in the large Trailhead neighborhood and surrounding houses to a future pedestrian crossing across Big Horn at either Freedom or Robert streets to connect the residences to Cody Middle School.
“The goal would be to complete all of the improvements in existing right-of-way so as not to impact the property owners,” he said. “Once we have (the study results), we can make a more informed decision about a pedestrian crossing at Freedom or Robert.”
Major changes on Big Horn hinge on the traffic study. The proposal still needs to be finalized and a contractor selected. Beers said once that’s done, the results should be back in about a year. Hall’s hoping there’s work that can be done before then.
“Hopefully we’re looking at fall to have all the data and pull the trigger on some low-hanging fruit things,” Hall said. “I’m confident that what will come out of it is some solutions and a plan for the whole corridor, really.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.