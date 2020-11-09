It was an election cycle to remember in Park County with heated primary races and a handful of ballot questions before voters on general election day in November.
Voters turned out in waves the weeks leading up to the election and on election day, setting records for total turnout and absentee/early voting. Candidates, political action groups and political parties were also highly involved and spent substantial amounts of money to further their causes.
Vote breakdown
When it came to the presidential election, Park County voters voted overwhelmingly for incumbent President Donald Trump, who took 76% of the county’s vote against Democratic challenger Joe Biden.
In Park County, the most Trump support came from precinct 23-1, a district made up by Willwood and residences south of Powell, which voted for Trump with a 89%-10% margin over Biden.
The lowest Republican support in Park County was precinct 25-1, made up by west and north Cody near the Buffalo Bill Museum and West Park Hospital, where nearly one in every three residents voted for Biden.
Political expenses
Local politicians expended sizable amounts in their efforts to sway voters.
Republican incumbent Sandy Newsome, running in a contentious primary race against Nina Webber in House District 24, spent more than any other local candidate at $25,270.15. Webber spent $17,808.80 and third place finisher Scott Court spent $2,190.70.
In the House District 50 race, winner Rachel Rodriguez-Williams spent $8,407.69, including $1,000 from the county Republican party.
Her opponent independent Cindy Bennett spent $6,090.82.
Tim French spent the second most of any local candidate to win his Senate District 18 bid with $21,815.49 used on the campaign.
His closest competitor, David Northrup, spent $19,622.31. Third-place finisher Stefanie Bell spent $17,065.02.
Bell also spent $1,632.55 in her successful bid for reelection to the Cody School Board. This was the second most spent out of any school board candidate. Jessica Case, who also was elected, spent $2,488.96.
In the Park County commissioner race, top finisher Lee Livingston spent $2,945.75. Fellow incumbent Jake Fulkerson spent $8,027 but was not reelected.
Scott Mangold, who also won a commissioner spot, spent $946.98.
Cody Mayor Matt Hall spent $2,720 in his unopposed reelection campaign.
Other notable spenders included Frank Middleton, who spent $11,863.62 running unsuccessfully for the West Park Hospital Board. Tara Kuipers, who was elected to the Northwest College Board of Trustees, spent $407 on that race.
Local PAC A Penny for Park County spent $10,200 in its effort marketing the Park County 1% Optional Sales Tax that did not pass. The PAC hired a Lander firm to help with its efforts.
Park County, a PAC working to pass the Lodging Tax that was approved by voters, has not submitted its financing paperwork by the Oct. 27 deadline.
The Park County Republican Party spent $13,829 during the campaign cycle.
The Park County Democratic Party had not filed its finances at the time of publication and has until Nov. 18 to do so.
(1) comment
Didn't Paul McCartney say "can't buy me love" ? Sometimes you can buy an election, sometimes you can't
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.