Yellowstone Regional Airport has passed its final budget for the year, a finance sheet significantly boosted by $1.6 million in CARES Act funds.
But the year was not as bleak as originally projected last summer, as the airport did bring in 19.7% more operating revenue than anticipated thanks to an increase in business park leases and total equity. Operating revenue was still down 34.2% from the past year.
Although projecting for $3.02 million in CARES Act expenditures going into the year, the airport was significantly under budget with only $1.6 million spent. This was mostly a result of delayed projects. The airport exceeded its CARES operations and maintenance fund budget by 8%.
The airport received no funds from the city or county.
“The influx of CARES money has been beneficial to the airport and community,” said YRA Board President Doug Johnston. “We want to make sure we save money off into the future so we don’t have to go back to them ever.”
CARES Act funds made up about 56% of the grant funds the airport received. Grant revenue made up 76% of gross income. Without grant support, the airport would have had a $450,591 deficit, a $83,344 higher deficit than the prior year and $137,526 higher disparity than 2019.
In total with grants, YRA made $3.8 million in total revenue. The airport is planning to initiate a number of its CARES Act projects this next year and is projecting $9.5 million in total revenue to support these efforts and the airport’s daily operations, using $6.9 million CARES funds in total.
These projects include $1.5 million for hangar developments, $2.8 million for a quick-turn car rental wash, and $2.5 million for new runway approach lights. Separate federal funding will be used to pay for a $700,000 wildlife fence.
Still to be determined is the status of $2 million in discretionary funds the airport hopes to get from the state that it would use for terminal expansions over the next two years. These projects include expanding the security, ticketing, baggage and restaurant areas. If funds are not granted, YRA will only have $3 million to work with. The airport should know the status of the discretionary funds by its Aug. 11 board meeting.
Operating revenue is expected to be down 4.3% from last year’s projection.
Expenses
Total operating expenses are projected to be down 18.8%. Actual operating expenses grew by $132,359 last year.
Administrative costs were 15.4% under budget last year mostly due to a decrease in professional services. Wages were 1.1% over budget due to $1,834 in unplanned overtime and $5,520 in salaries.
Administrative costs are projected to be down about $50,000 as this same total was roughly budgeted for last year’s director search. Wages and salaries are expected to be down 10.8% due to the airport not replacing an employee that retired last year.
Operations and maintenance costs will be down about 63% due to the airport funding a roughly $150,000 backup generator last year.
