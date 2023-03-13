Horizon Tower has made good on its threat to file a lawsuit against Park County.
In a complaint for declaratory and injunctive relief filed March 9 in the U.S. District Court for Wyoming, the company asked the federal court to force the county to approve its special use permit, which would allow the construction of a controversial 195-foot cell tower in Wapiti.
The complaint alleges the commission’s denial of the permit during their Feb. 7 meeting was “unlawful.” During that meeting, the commissioners voted unanimously to deny Horizon’s special use permit, arguing the project was “not in harmony” with the Wapiti Valley and its citizens.
In its complaint, the company argued that the commissioners’ decision was unlawful for two reasons.
First, the company said rejecting the application violates a section of the Federal Communications Act, which says a local government “shall not have the effect of prohibiting the provision of personal wireless service.”
“Verizon identified an area in which Verizon needs to install a wireless facility to provide coverage, network capacity and ultimately provide service,” Horizon Tower said in the complaint. “The County’s denial of Horizon’s Application materially inhibits or limits Verizon’s ability to install facilities and provide wireless service at the level Verizon determines appropriate. Accordingly, the County’s denial of Horizon’s Application effectively prohibits the provision of personal wireless service.”
The company further argued in its complaint that the “County’s decision is not supported by substantial evidence.”
Horizon said, for example, that the county did not provide any evidence demonstrating the tower would negatively affect property values or that the radio frequency emissions from the tower would violate Federal Communications Commission standards.
“The Board’s decision ignores the evidence presented by Horizon and provides no explanation for its findings and conclusion that the Tower’s construction at the Proposed Site would be incompatible and not in harmony with surrounding land uses or is likely to have a significant adverse impact on adjacent properties, other than … generalized opposition to wireless facilities,” Horizon Tower said in the complaint.
In addition to asking for the approval of its application, the company also requested the county to reimburse its court costs and attorney fees.
The commission’s Feb. 7 decision on the cell tower came after months of discussion and feedback from Wapiti Valley residents, who strongly opposed the project on the grounds of negative impacts to the viewshed, wildlife and property values.
Horizon had been requested to build the new cell tower on Tamara Young’s property in Wapiti by Verizon Wireless, Shelley Neace — the director of programming and development for Horizon Tower — previously told the county planning and zoning commission.
Neace said the tower could have been utilized by up to three other additional cell service providers as well.
Throughout the hearings before both the county commission and county planning and zoning commission, Horizon Tower had threatened legal action against the county if its application were not approved.
