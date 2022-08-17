Sandy Newsome won a third Republican primary and likely term in the state legislature in HD 24 with a razor-thin margin Tuesday night over challenger Nina Webber.
A surge of Wapiti votes closed the gap late, but Newsome held on with 1,810 votes to 1,727 for Webber.
Newsome said she figured it’d be closer than two years ago, when former representative Scott Court was also in the race with Webber and her.
“I’m grateful to the voters of House District 24 for choosing me to represent them again,” Newsome said. “I want to thank my campaign team, they were awesome. And thank all those who had yard signs out for me.”
Webber said in a statement that she will continue to represent all Park County and Wyoming people across the country in her role as Wyoming Republican National Committeewoman and president of the Wyoming Federation of Republican Women. She said 49% of voters would not be represented by Newsome, and therefore the representative’s actions should be closely watched.
“The mere 83 vote spread in this HD 24 race was due to Democratic cheating,” Webber said in a statement. “On Friday before the election, 625 Democrats in Park County had magically converted themselves to Republicans and voted for Cheney and then right down the liberal ballot list. My opponent is a leftist, so she fit their bill perfectly. The rest is history.
“I am a co-sponsor of an initiative to stop cross-over voting. We are preparing ballots now and will let the people decide.”
The race involved many yard signs and more heated attacks than in other local contests, with both sides putting out ads slamming the other candidate and supporters of each writing both in support of their candidate and opposition to the other.
Newsome has been slammed as a RINO (Republican-In-Name-Only) and of having voted mostly with liberals in Cheyenne by Webber supporters, while Webber has been accused of mismanagement in relation to her dealings in Hot Springs County by Newsome and supporters. By the pre-primary financial filing deadline Newsome had spent more than all but one other political candidate in Park County and Webber was in the top five.
Newsome was first elected to HD 24 in 2018 after incumbent Rep. Scott Court (R-Cody) declined to seek another term. In that race she received roughly 60% of the vote in the Republican primary against two opponents and took nearly 69% of the vote in defeating a Democrat in the general election.
In 2020, she went up against Court and Webber and won with 49% of the vote to 35% for Webber and 16% for Court.
Newsome, who currently serves on the Travel, Recreation and Wildlife and Education committees along with the Wyoming Gaming Commission, Park County Travel Council and other boards, is a longtime business owner in town, having once owned with her husband Bob, Sunlight Sports, Cowtown Candy and The Cody Theatre.
Now Newsome said she’s ready to get back to work.
“We have a travel, rec and wildlife meeting in Thermopolis, we’re doing some really good things there,” she said. “I’m excited about our work there, on the education committee as well.”
Recount territory
C.J. Baker with Park County Elections Office said the vote difference was above what would be required for an automatic recount as per state statute – in this race it would have to be 18 votes or less. Webber does have the option, according to state statute, to ask for a recount if she files an affidavit alleging fraud or error occurred. With the vote difference being 1-5%, she would be required to put down a $500 deposit, far less than if the margin were above 5%. If she wins the recount, she would get her deposit back and the county would pay the recount costs.
Scheduling of the recount would be determined if and when Webber filed for one. She can file for one up to two days following the state’s canvassing of the election results.
(2) comments
Dear Enterprise: the headline should read" Newsome holds off close challenge by WeBer" as we all know that it is Mr. Scott Weber acting as the mouthpiece for the Trumpist candidate Nina Webber the entire time, which includes 2020. Now, shouldn't the other Trumpist candidates who did win call for recounts? Since they all think that our elections are rigged and faked, it's only fair that the 2022 primary also be investigated
Two of the dumbest comments I have heard recently in one article. Way to go Miss Webber!
1) “The mere 83 vote spread in this HD 24 race was due to Democratic cheating,” Webber said in a statement. Voting is cheating? Sounds like the words of a snowflake. Those mean ol' cheating Democrats having a voice in who represents them! What a crime.
2) "She said 49% of voters would not be represented by Newsome, and therefore the representative’s actions should be closely watched." This means that had your won, 51% of voters would not be represented. Math much?
