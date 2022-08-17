HD 24
Sandy Newsome and Nina Webber

Sandy Newsome won a third Republican primary and likely term in the state legislature in HD 24 with a razor-thin margin Tuesday night over challenger Nina Webber.

Marion Byrd

Dear Enterprise: the headline should read" Newsome holds off close challenge by WeBer" as we all know that it is Mr. Scott Weber acting as the mouthpiece for the Trumpist candidate Nina Webber the entire time, which includes 2020. Now, shouldn't the other Trumpist candidates who did win call for recounts? Since they all think that our elections are rigged and faked, it's only fair that the 2022 primary also be investigated

Pete Demoney

Two of the dumbest comments I have heard recently in one article. Way to go Miss Webber!

1) “The mere 83 vote spread in this HD 24 race was due to Democratic cheating,” Webber said in a statement. Voting is cheating? Sounds like the words of a snowflake. Those mean ol' cheating Democrats having a voice in who represents them! What a crime.

2) "She said 49% of voters would not be represented by Newsome, and therefore the representative’s actions should be closely watched." This means that had your won, 51% of voters would not be represented. Math much?

