Flames billow out of an open bay door. The husk of a bus sits inside, yellow paint peeling away to reveal the scorched steel beneath as firefighters try desperately to wrangle the fire at the Powell bus barn.
Clouds of black smoke belch from the building, fighting against the barrage of water coming from the fire hoses.
A bus crashed through a bay door that would not open. Firefighters and Powell school district staff pulled vehicle after vehicle to safety.
Twenty-five miles away, Sam Hummel was already planning on getting forgiveness from Cody School Superintendent Peg Monteith rather than asking for permission to take some buses to help a district in need. While they were still mobilizing to send buses, Monteith gave her blessing.
“If the moment came up, any district would give what they could,” said Hummel, the Cody transportation director. “We decided it was our civic duty to help.”
The fire started some time after 9:15 a.m. Sept. 15. By 11:30 a.m., three Cody buses were waiting outside of a Powell school for the district to use.
“This just epitomizes how Wyoming is one small town with long streets and big backyards,” Powell superintendent Jay Curtis said. “It’s always great to have great neighbors.”
Curtis said Lovell also sent a few buses to Powell, buses that were much needed.
By the time the flames were extinguished, five of Powell’s buses had been reduced to ash and steel, a whopping $750,000 in losses. Another one started to melt, causing what Curtis estimated to be $20,000 in damage.
That’s to say nothing of the building itself. The cause and extent of the damage aren’t yet fully known.
“It’s not a total loss, but it’s not far from it, either,” Curtis said.
The bay where the fire started burned so hot the steel roof supports started to sag. Curtis said that section of the building would have to be replaced.
Much of the building may have to be rewired after the heat melted the circuits in the walls.
Two other sections of the building remain intact with minimal damage, thanks to the quick actions of the Powell Volunteer Fire Department, with an assist from the Cody volunteer firefighters.
No one was injured in the blaze, something Curtis was thankful for.
“Buses and bus barns are replaceable things,” he said. “Our (Park County School District No. 1) family is not.”
Back in Cody, one of the buses has already been returned. Hummel said the two that remain in Powell won’t cause any major issues for the Cody School District. It isn’t yet clear how long the Cody buses will stay in Powell. Issues in the bus supply chain mean Powell may not be able to get new buses until 2021.
Hummel didn’t think too much about leaping into action to help the Panthers.
“We did it because they’re our neighbor and they needed help,” Hummel said. “They would do the same for us. Any district would.”
