A young sow grizzly was released roughly five miles from the East Entrance of Yellowstone National Park on July 23 after being captured for killing cattle north of Pinedale.
After consultation with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the Wyoming Game and Fish Department captured and relocated the sub-adult female grizzly bear. In cooperation with the Fish and Wildlife Service and the Shoshone National Forest, the bear was relocated to the Five Mile Creek drainage.
Bears that are considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.