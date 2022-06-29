Yellowstone Regional Airport is moving forward on a more than 10,000 square foot expansion that will add waiting areas, ticket counters, offices, baggage screening and storage to the east end of the terminal.
On June 14, the Cody planning and zoning board unanimously approved a site plan to enlarge the terminal.
It’s another project the city has been able to initiate partly due to an influx of $15 million in federal CARES act funds.
Morrison-Maierle engineer Austin Reed said the design is meant to accommodate severe winds and drifting snow. It also comes following an expansion of the parking lot, which roughly doubled the number of spaces.
City planner Todd Stowell said while the city does not have a standard formula for parking spaces at the airport, his observation of the lot’s use during busy periods has shown no more than two-thirds full.
“They just recently doubled the size of the parking lot, so there’s plenty for the near future,” he said. “For such a large project it seems well planned out.
“Architecturally I think they’ve done a great job.”
