The city’s lengthy project to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant is going to take longer to finish due to delays the contractor encountered. The delays were caused by issues related to the pandemic and supply chains that occurred last year.
However, the slowdown will have little effect on the final cost for the project.
In late February, the city council approved the ninth and 10th change orders for the now $5.4 million project.
All of the change orders have added a total of just over $187,000 to the project, which is an increase of approximately 3.59% above the original contract amount. That doesn’t include the final change order, which involved no expense, just an extension of the substantial completion date to May 27, with a final completion date of July 29.
The extension allows for a late 2021 and early 2022 shutdown to avoid the winter weather.
“Harris Trucking and the subcontractors did a great amount of work in the summer,” Cody Public Works Director Phillip Bowman said.
He said it was issues with Covid causing worker shortages and supply shortages that led to the realization late last summer the project would have to be delayed to avoid complications with winter weather.
