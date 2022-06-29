There will be a lot of people straining their necks to catch a glimpse of actor Cole Hauser during his appearance Monday as the Stampede Parade grand marshal.
The Cody Enterprise asked readers what they liked most from Hauser’s role as Rip in the hit TV show “Yellowstone.”
“He’s an amazing actor, and Rip is a huge part of why Yellowstone is the best show to come out in at least 20 years,” Marty Dupertuis said. “He’s loyal, a perfect match for Beth, and he takes no (crap) from anyone. Probably my favorite character of all time on a TV series.”
Most people think of him as that character, but some still remember him as Benny O’Donnell from the early ’90s teen comedy “Dazed and Confused.”
“He was great in Dazed and Confused,” Dawn Sanchez said. “I don’t like Yellowstone but he seems to play an OK part in that.”
Hauser plays a loyal cowboy and enforcer for patriarch John Dutton, becoming practically an adopted son.
“Rip is the definition of strength and loyalty in the TV series Yellowstone,” Jami Rakness said. “I love him and can’t wait to see him.”
Krystal Davis sees him as a role model for a lot of men.
“He’s the kind of guy I believe some men wish they could be,” she said. “He’s tough, rough, unapologetically himself and loyal to a fault at times. But the softness that he brings out with Beth is what shows his true character. He’s more than just a tough cowboy with a hard past, he’s still human with a heart bigger than most would realize.”
People commented on both the tough and tender sides of the character.
Early on he takes a ranch hand who had fallen out with the ranch to “the train station,” which involves taking him to a high mountain pass south in Wyoming and shooting him.
“He is a big teddy bear with Beth but don’t make him take you to the train station,” Carole Hutchinson Hoebelheinrich said.
Later on his relationship with Beth Dutton plays a major role in the series.
“Definitely my favorite character of all time,” Sheila J. Harris said. “He never forgets where he came from and who he owes his life to. His love and understanding of Beth is priceless! I wish I still lived in Cody, it would be the first autograph I would have asked for in 73 years!”
For those who will be around, the parade starts at 9:30 a.m.
