307 Processing and Sausage in Byron recently received a grant of inspection from the Wyoming Department of Agriculture, making it the third facility in the Big Horn Basin to operate as a state-inspected meat plant and the 10th statewide.
The plant officially received its inspection stamp from state personnel April 1.
Initially opening as one of the state’s nearly 30 custom meat processors, 307 Processing and Sausage has been slaughtering animals and processing meat for direct use by the individual animal owner as well as various smoked meats for sale under its retail-exempt status. With the grant of state inspection, meat processed by the plant can now be sold any place in Wyoming including to restaurants, hotels, schools and grocery stores.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.