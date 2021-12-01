The Northwest College Civic Orchestra will help celebrate the holiday season with a community-wide concert featuring favorite holiday tunes and refreshments this Saturday at 7 p.m. in the Nelson Performing Arts Auditorium.
Admission is $10 for adults and $5 for seniors, with tickets available at the door. Children and students are admitted free of charge.
Under the baton of Tom Bibbey, the orchestra is scheduled to perform “A Christmas Festival” by renowned composer Leroy Anderson.
The collection of songs includes “Joy to the World”, “Deck the Halls”, “God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen”, and several other familiar classics. The concert will also include such time-honored songs as “Carol of the Bells”, “The First Noel”, “Sleigh Ride”, and many others, as well as “White Christmas”, featuring a vocal duet by Northwest College students Ashley Brawley and Ashlyn Wilson.
The program includes a sing-along of traditional Christmas carols, and a reception with hot chocolate and cookies will follow the performance.
