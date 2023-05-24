The Powell man arrested for stealing over $1,000 from a Powell Super 8 lockbox last year pleaded guilty to theft during a May 17 change of plea hearing.
Juan Jose Medina, 47, was offered a plea agreement, in which he was sentenced to serve two years of supervised probation and pay restitution in the amount of $1,199.23 to the motel’s owners.
“You took money belonging to the Patels and their business,” Park County District Court Judge Bill Simpson told Medina. “And you tried to convert it to your own use ... you’ll be adjudicated as a felon today.”
As part of the plea agreement, in exchange for entering a guilty plea, Medina’s 18-to-24-month jail sentence was suspended.
Simpson further ordered Medina to have no contact with the Patels.
Last year, Medina stole $1,999.23 from the Patels’ lockbox and allegedly threatened to kill the owners and burn down the hotel, the affidavit said.
He initially pleaded not guilty to felony theft in February of this year.
Simpson granted the plea agreement, but said he had “reservations” because of Medina’s history of theft.
Medina told Simpson he had a felony burglary charge that he had been convicted of in 2000 in California, for which he’s served 22 months in prison.
And, he had been convicted of possessing marijuana in 2000 as well as a misdemeanor theft charge in 2016.
“I do have some concerns: your use of controlled substances and the fact that this is not your first offense involving theft,” Simpson said. “I’m accepting this agreement with some real reservations because you apparently have a history of theft, and you haven’t learned earlier that this is not to be tolerated.
“You can’t steal from people. You can’t take from people.”
Simpson asked Medina why the judge should accept the plea agreement based on Medina’s previous criminal history.
Medina said he knew he had “made a big mistake.”
“The Patels were nice to me,” he continued. “The owner, he was a good friend to me and I screwed up, and I can’t even apologize to him because I can’t have contact with him.”
Medina cited his 14-year-old son as the reason Simpson should grant the plea agreement, saying “I got to try to make sure that I keep him in the right direction.”
Simpson accepted the agreement but said he would not accept any motions to suspend or reduce Medina’s probationary period.
“I want you to do a full two years of supervised probation,” Simpson said.
He told Medina, “You’re gonna have to make sure you stay clean. No more criminal activity.”
Simpson said Medina needed to be an example for his son, but added if Medina commits another crime or breaks the conditions of his probation, he will come back before the court and go to prison.
“Make sure you take this to heart because your record would indicate that you haven’t learned from the past,” Simpson said.
After entering his guilty plea, Medina apologized to the Patels, saying “I’m really sorry for messing up the way I did.”
He thanked Simpson for giving him a second chance.
“Mr. Medina ... let’s just step up and do the right thing,” Simpson said. “You know the difference between right and wrong. You don’t need a statute book in your back pocket to tell you what’s right. Do not do this type of behavior anymore.”
Medina said he already had a job lined up, and he agreed to make monthly payments toward restitution.
