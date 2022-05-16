A Cody man is in jail charged with aggravated assault after allegedly threatening a neighbor with a drawn handgun.
Quason Greene, 36, faces up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine if found guilty.
According to the affidavit, Cody Police Officer Jeremy Traverse was told by the neighbor on Salsbury Avenue that Greene had drawn a semiautomatic handgun on her when she told him not to walk in her yard.
The neighbor said her mother-in-law was also a witness to the incident.
Greene, according to the affidavit, admitted to an officer that he was drunk at the time of the incident – when taken into custody soon after he had a blood alcohol content of .215%.
“Quason stated he ‘was strapped,’ ‘intoxicated,’ and his ‘mind wasn’t fully focused right now,’” according to Traverse.
After initially telling officers he only had a black BB gun, Greene admitted to carrying a loaded Taurus 9mm, according to the affidavit.
