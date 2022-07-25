Tim Lasseter said he was perfectly happy as a retired grandfather, but the issues, especially around local and national elections, propelled him to seek the position of Park County clerk.
He is running primarily on wanting to ensure elections are convenient locally, while also being secure.
“I think voting should be more accessible, not less,” he said. “I think anything we do to make it less accessible is a mistake.”
Lasseter was part of the group that pushed back on the county after rural polling locations, including the one in Clark, were closed for the 2020 primary election because, county clerk Colleen Renner said, she couldn’t get enough election judges.
“I think we could have made adjustments that did not include shutting down polling places,” he said. “And then when our county clerk decided to do that for the general, we actually filed a complaint and won.”
Lasseter is also running to address many people’s concerns about election security, and said if able he would want to return to all paper ballots.
“I trust my fellow citizen more than I trust any machine,” he said.
He would also nix outside drop boxes, as Renner had during the last election outside the courthouse, monitored by a video camera.
“The camera may or may not have been working, I have no way of knowing, but I don’t trust something like that,” he said. “To me, when the statute says you can present your absentee ballot to the county clerk, that doesn’t mean in a drop box. That means you take it to the county clerk.”
Lasseter said he is also ready for the numerous other demands of the position, which oversees not just the county clerk’s staff and the election office and also handles many records and finances.
“I’ve managed five times the amount of people that there is in that office and so that is not that much of a stretch for me,” he said. “It’s also the chief budget officer and there are a lot of issues. We went to the budget meeting and the county commissioners, they’re intent on spending every dollar in what right now is an up year in revenue. To me that’s a real problem.”
Lasseter and his wife Terri recently celebrated their 35th wedding anniversary. They have two grown children and two granddaughters. He worked 21 years for a multi-billion-dollar company, beginning at the bottom and working his way into management and logistics. He has a wide array of experience in office management, human resources, logistics, employee retention, budget implementation and dispute resolution. He is also a certified industrial maintenance technician and a retired minister.
The Lasseters are active members of their church where he manages the safety and security team and assists teaching Sunday school. He is a local precinct committeeman and president of Park County Right to Life, was recently a delegate to the Wyoming Republican State Convention, and is a member of the Park County Action Committee.
