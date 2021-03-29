Four weeks after the Northwest College students went on spring break in 2020, classes started again, this time through the panes of a Zoom call.
Ariane Joskow, a music education student at Northwest, watched as the loading screen came to life, the bouncing dots behind each name waiting to reveal the face of a classmate.
Being out of school for a month was isolating for Joskow. It wasn’t clear when or if the Northwest sophomore would see teachers or friends again, whether graduation would be possible, or if life would ever be “normal” again. When classes came back online, Joskow said theya nd their classmates had difficulty finding motivation in them, especially with each student bringing a range of experience with online learning.
“Without a clear concept of what we were doing, everything online felt pointless, and then being at home instead of in a school environment, it seemed that my peers didn’t really have a school environment at home that they could put themselves in,” Joskow said. “It was just at home and home is a place for relaxing. It’s not a place for studying.”
The students are back on campus now, sort of. Northwest came back into session last fall in a hybrid session, a mixture of online and in-person coursework. It hasn’t been easy, but they’ve made it work.
“I’m better now than I was a year ago,” Joskow said. “A year ago right around today, we had just gotten the email that spring break was extended until further notice and we didn’t know when we were going to come back or if we were going to come back. It’s nice to have a direction. I’m a sophomore this year and it’s nice seeing the schools that I’m applying to already emailing their plans for next year.”
The 19-year-old from the South Fork was more prepared than most for the shutdown wrought by the pandemic. Joskow was a Wyoming Connections Academy student, learning virtually from an attic classroom at home, advancing through courses fast enough to graduate high school at 16.
Some classes are still online, and there’s a lot of time simply being spent on the road between the South Fork and Powell for classes, rehearsals and student teaching. Still, Joskow likes being back at Northwest.
“This fall, we’ve been really fortunate in the music department to have hybrid courses,” Joskow said. “Our department is very much alive and well. I know some of the others here are more online-focused still.”
Music degrees involve a lot of performances. Be it at concerts, recitals or juries, music students have to show that they can play. But recording a performance and sending it to a professor to be graded isn’t the same as seeing an audience react to the tune and the way it’s played.
There’s also a teamwork element when playing in an ensemble. No instrument can be too overpowering, and achieving that balance can only be done when playing together in person. Joskow said being back on campus has given them purpose with their degree again.
“Knowing that there were actual real-life people on the other side of everything we were creating made it so much more meaningful,” Joskow said. “There’s studying music because you love love music – which all of us do on some level – but there’s also studying music and performing music in the hopes of inspiring others and to create art … It’s a very vulnerable human connection and we weren’t getting that online. Being back in person, we’re finally realizing how much it means to all of us.”
The dots aren’t bouncing as much in Zoom calls now as they were a year ago. Joskow and fellow future music educators see each other in rehearsals. They meet in-person for aural theory, a class teaching in-depth listening skills and in small group ensembles. Joskow works in a Powell elementary school with its music program. But they still talk about the day they came back, even if it was online. They still talk about ending that isolation, at least for a moment.
“Seeing everyone’s webcams come up and hearing everyone saying, ‘Hi, how are you? We miss you,’ all of those expressions of love I guess, it was very emotional,” Joskow said. “Once we were all in the Zoom call our teacher started crying, and then a whole bunch of us started crying. It was the best feeling to know that at least we had each other in some way.”
