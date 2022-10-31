Conversations on teacher recruitment and retention dominated a recent Cody School Board forum.
All five school board candidates, including incumbents Brandi Nelson, Cathy Roes, Karen Schipfmann-Nielson and challengers Bob Berry and Billy Struemke, gathered at the Wynonna Thompson Auditorium Oct. 27 to answer questions from the Cody High School Youth for Justice.
Roes said, while Cody doesn’t necessarily face the same recruitment and retention problems as other towns, there are strategies in place to provide a healthy environment for district teachers.
“What started years back is the 3 by 3 program: conversations we can have with teachers about issues they think are important,” Roes said. “The teachers need to know we trust their training, trust their judgment and create a healthy culture and healthy workplace. We have that strong culture, strong leadership and strong teachers.”
Struemke added he would like to be more targeted and incentivize more when attracting and retaining teachers.
Berry said he believed both teachers and students could be best served by removing government regulations on education.
Candidates also answered questions about how they could help CHS students prepare for life after high school. Nelson said it comes down to providing a quality education.
“It’s a big world and they will see things they haven’t seen,” Nelson said. “We need to know they have been exposed to the things at CHS that have prepared them for every opportunity available to them.”
Roes added the board needs to prepare students to be adaptable to change.
The Youth for Justice group directed questions both at the group and at individual candidates.
During the individual questions, Berry was questioned about statistics he has used in the past, claiming around half of the students don’t know how to read or write. Berry claimed at the forum he needed something to differentiate himself from the other candidates.
Struemke was asked why he was running although his children are home-schooled. He stated he wants every student in the district to be treated equally and doesn’t believe home schooled children get treated the same.
The need for equal treatment and respect was also reinforced by Schipfmann-Nielson in a discussion about how to help students who feel left out or ostracized.
“I also think we need to continue to show civil discourse among everyone,” she said. “We treat each other with respect and kindness, and we are all working toward the same goals.”
All questions asked at the forum were generated by Cody High School students. According to information distributed before the forum, students were looking for candidates to demonstrate the ability to work well as a team, a desire to serve the needs of all students and an effort to develop a stronger relationship between the district and the students.
“At the heart of it all, members of a district’s board of education must believe, unequivocally, in the value of public education,” Youth for Justice members stated in the handout. “They must believe in the democratic process and understand that their role is to act strategically, in line with the interests of the entire school community.”
