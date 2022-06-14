The Park County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue has suspended the search for missing person Lance Daghy, as of Saturday, for safety concerns, according to a news release.
Due to high water levels in the suspected search area the decision was made to suspend efforts. The situation will be monitored and reevaluated until the area is again safe for search attempts to continue.
SAR has been actively searching for missing person Lance Daghy since June 9, when his 2018 Red Jeep Wrangler was located at the Sunlight Bridge parking area for a couple of days, and no one had been around it. It was determined that the vehicle had been there since at least June 5. Daghy is a missing person from Hobart, Indiana. He is a white male, five foot six inches, one hundred and thirty pounds, with blue eyes and sandy blonde hair.
SAR and the Park County Sheriff's Office are still asking for anyone who has seen Daghy, has had contact with him in the last week, or who may have knowledge of his whereabouts to call (307) 527-8700 or (307) 754-8700.
