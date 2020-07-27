Park County voters will be asked to renew the 4% lodging tax on the November ballot but the vote will only serve a clerical purpose in practice.
Due to the recent passage of the 5% statewide lodging tax, a local tax can only increase the tax by 2%, making for a 7% lodging tax in total. Because the state tax does not go into effect until January 2021, the county still must ask for 4% even though it will never actually charge at that level.
“As far as we’re concerned in Park County in November, it doesn’t exist yet,” Claudia Wade, director of the Park County Travel Council said during a July 7 Park County commissioner meeting.
No matter what happens locally, the state will charge a 3% lodging tax for its coffers. In addition, the state tax levies a 2% local “guarantee” as part of the 5% tax, to be distributed to local tourism offices. The Wyoming Office of Tourism will always receive 60% and the local tourism offices are guaranteed at least 40%, assuming there is no local tax.
The 5% statewide lodging tax will go into effect in 2021.
If the local tax passes, on Jan. 1, guests would be assessed a 7% total tax, with the Wyoming Office of Tourism pulling 42.8% of the revenue into its coffers for promotions, and the Park County travel council receiving the other 57.2% with the combined local and state-contributed portions, to be used on grants and marketing programs. The legislation says combined local and state lodging taxes can never exceed the 7% tax threshold.
“Clear as mud,” joked Park County Commissioner Joe Tilden.
If the tax measure fails, Park County will continue collecting its 4% tax through the end of the fiscal year in June 2021. The next month, the state would offer the 40% “guarantee” share of the total lodging tax revenue to the travel council, a condition of the state’s lodging tax legislation.
“But keeping in mind, that cuts our budget in half,” Wade said.
In this scenario, the Park County travel council would still receive less revenue than in the past, despite the statewide lodging tax passing.
A 10% share of the local lodging tax revenues are also dispersed to Park County, which Wade said would then also be cut in half. Park County brought in $183,150 from this last year.
After initially being told by the department of revenue to renew the local lodging tax at its current level, the agency reversed course and recommended asking for a 2% tax on the primary ballot. On June 16, it did an about-face once more when realizing lodging taxes can only be voted on in the general election.
“They decided … it’d be cleaner if everybody just renewed,” she said.
The commissioners unanimously approved putting the measure on the general ballot at their July 7 meeting, and all three of the counties’ municipalities have also given approval for putting the lodging tax on the ballot.
“Every four years the lodging tax is renewed,” Wade told Cody City Council. “It’s 2020, so it’s time.”
Park County voters have approved the local lodging tax every ballot since 1986, when it was at 2%, and raised to 4% in the 90s. Voters will likely be asked for a 2% lodging tax in 2024, Wade said, so there should be no clerical confusion in that referendum.
Zac Taylor contributed to this report
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.