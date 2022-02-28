A male snow biker was killed by an avalanche in Cooke City on Feb. 19.
The Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center said it occurred while a group of three snowmobilers and two snow bikers from North Dakota were in the Sheep Creek drainage, north of Cooke City, on a south-facing slope.
“The two snow bikes were high on a slope near Miller Mountain when one stopped on top of a steep ridge and the other climbed higher, triggering a large avalanche,” Doug Chabot of the GNFAC said.
Prior to the slide, the area had received more than a foot of new snow and high winds- prime avalanche conditions.
Chabot said the biker was carried through a gully and over a waterfall, after which he was partially buried. Even though he had a hand out of the snow and his head only 1 foot below the snow surface, resuscitation efforts were unsuccessful. The victim did have an airbag deployed.
Chabot said the avalanche was 800 feet wide and ran 1,200 vertical feet. It is estimated the slide averaged 2 feet in depth. At its deepest, the slide was 15 feet deep.
“We’ve got these weak areas, especially in wind-blown spots where it’s been blown really thin because the snow is extra weak there,” Chabot said. “If you hit it in the wrong spot it can trigger avalanches. Unfortunately this was a big one.”
There were multiple small avalanches triggered last weekend and the current avalanche risk is considered moderate on wind-loaded slopes.
Visit mtavalanche.com/ for current avalanche forecasts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.