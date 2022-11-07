There is a lot to do in and around Yellowstone National Park during the winter, from wolf-watching to cross country skiing to snowshoeing.
But for Cody residents like Austin Waisanen, such opportunities are closed.
That’s because the closest way to access the only park road open in the winter, the Northeast Entrance, isn’t accessible by vehicle from Park County. Drivers traveling from Chief Joseph to the Beartooth Highway encounter an 8.5-mile stretch leading to Cooke City — nicknamed the plug — which is not plowed during the winter season.
This means Park County residents miss out on numerous recreation opportunities, Waisanen said.
“If the plug was plowed, it would really increase the number of things that people in Cody could do during the winter,” he said. “Everybody in Cody and Wyoming could have access to the park during the winter, just like everyone in Montana does.”
On Oct. 31, a group of activists known as the Park Access Recommendation Committee submitted a petition to Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte, asking him to plow the plug. Waisanen was among those asking for the change.
“Many of us Wyoming people would like a piece of the pie — an opportunity to drive and watch wolves or other animals in the Lamar Valley,” Waisanen said in a Nov. 3 press release from the committee.
The plug is an 8.5 mile stretch of the Beartooth Highway between Cooke City and the Pilot Creek Parking Lot in Wyoming. It’s called the plug because the road is unplowed from November through May.
Snow piles several feet deep on most of the plug, severing Cooke City and Silver Gate from nearby communities, including Cody, Red Lodge and Billings, although the snow-covered road remains open to snowmobilers.
While Waisanen is enthusiastic about the recreational opportunities that could open up if the plug were plowed, clearing road is a matter of life and death for Montanans who live along the stretch of road, according to the press release.
“Our primary concern is public safety,” Cooke City Chamber of Commerce President Terri Briggs said in the press release. “We have an aging community that needs access to pharmacies and hospitals quicker than six hours. I live on Colter Pass, and the fire department is unable to reach my property.”
Waisanen agreed, saying, “It’s practical for people who live up there and many of them have been asking for this for years, so the impacts on recreation for Wyoming residents is really just a nice bonus.”
Advocates of the proposal also cite the positive economic benefits of opening the plug, especially after a summer of financial losses related to the closure of the Northeast Entrance due to flooding. It just reopened to visitors in mid-October.
Opening the plug would bring in new winter tourists beyond the yearly groups of snowmobilers who travel the snow-covered road, said Autumn Pittman, whose Big Bear Lodge is located along the plug.
“We simply cannot sustain our businesses by only serving snowmobilers,” Pittman said in the press release. “I’d like to open my business to skiers, families traveling to the park and even wildlife tour groups from Billings or Cody who want to visit Yellowstone.”
Plowing the plug has been a public debate for decades, Waisanen said. Snowmobilers have been vocal and persistent in their opposition to plowing, arguing it would limit some of their trail access and complicate parking, among other issues.
“I understand their position, but I don’t think they make a good-faith argument against it,” Waisanen said. “No one goes up there to snowmobile that section of road. It is just a throughway to get to where the snow is really deep.”
In his opinion, snowmobile access would not be significantly impacted if the plug were plowed.
“They can still trailer their snowmobiles to the parking lots and get access from there,” he said. “They just couldn’t snowmobile on the road like they are now.”
Yellowstone National Park Superintendent Cam Sholly said he has had “countless conversations” with Cooke City and Silver Gate residents about plowing the plug during the winter season, and he understands both sides of the conversation. However, he said that decision ultimately falls with state governments.
“I don’t have the authority to plow the plug even if I wanted to,” Sholly said. “It’s an interesting discussion, but one that will ultimately have to be left to the states of Montana and Wyoming.”
Multiple, recent Cooke City Chamber of Commerce surveys show a strong consensus in support of plowing the plug, Briggs said in the press release. She said the Park Access Recommendation Committee has had several “encouraging” conversations with the Montana governor’s office, indicating the change may finally be getting some state support.
“Governor Gianforte knows good business, and I think he’ll work with us to make sure we can thrive in this part of the state,” Cooke City business owner Timmy Weamer said in the press release.
Waisanen is hopeful the proposal will move forward.
“I think it’s a great way to expand multiple use of our public lands,” he said. “From my perspective, it definitely seems like a good thing, whether you live in Cooke City or Cody.”
