MAMMOTH HOT SPRINGS – Yellowstone National Park has begun scaling back search and recovery efforts for Kim Crumbo. The search for 74-year-old Crumbo from Ogden, Utah, has continued for nearly three weeks using helicopters, boats, sonar technology and ground crews. Current weather forecasts call for deteriorating conditions over the upcoming week, including snow and freezing temperatures. The Park will continue limited search efforts as long as conditions allow this year.
Crumbo and his brother Mark O’Neill, from Chimacum, Wash., were reported overdue by a family member Sept. 19 from their four-night backcountry trip to Shoshone Lake. Park search crews found O’Neill’s body on the east shore of Shoshone Lake on Sept. 20.
“All of us at Yellowstone extend our deepest sympathies to the families, friends and colleagues of both Mark and Kim,” said Superintendent Cam Sholly. “I want to personally thank the teams from Yellowstone, other parks and agencies, and partner organizations who worked to help us locate Mark, and who continue search efforts to bring Kim home.”
This incident is still under investigation.
