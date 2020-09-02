Moving on schedule, crews working on Cody’s main thoroughfare are advancing on time through the Sheridan project.
Work on the 17th and Alger intersection is expected to wrap this week, and work on 15th and Sheridan, and Beck and 17th is expected to finish next week.
Once the work near 15th has wrapped, crews will move on to the 16th & Sheridan, bottlenecking traffic to and from Powell and Red Lodge. WYDOT engineer Todd Frost said the closure of the 16th Street intersection would not happen until after Labor Day.
The work, which includes replacing some road slabs as well as work on gutters, curbs and sidewalks, is part of a nearly $5 million project that has restarted after a tourist-season hiatus.
“The south intersection of 15th Street and Sheridan Avenue is closed during this time,” Frost said in a release. “Traffic is being carried on one lane in each direction on one side of the street while work is being completed on the other half of the street.”
Speed limits through the work zones are 20 miles per hour.
