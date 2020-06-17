Northwest College needs a new member of its governing body. Meeteetse-area trustee Nada Larsen is resigning in mid-July and the board is seeking a new member to fill their shoes.
Larsen is stepping down because she’s moving to Cody, and thus no longer eligible to be the trustee from the Meeteetse area. Larsen has served on the board since 2012 and was the board president from 2017-2018.
Trustees manage the college in a similar way school boards manage local school districts. They decide pricing, funding, and plan for the future of the school.
NWC spokesperson Carey Miller says that the board hasn’t required any specific qualifications for the position, asking those “willing and able to serve” to apply.
Those interested in applying must live in the Meeteetse School District. The board is asking for a letter of application. Resumes and references are optional.
Board president Dusty Spomer would not speak on behalf of the board, but said that the right candidate would be a “good ambassador for the college to the community and the state.”
“The right candidate needs to truly recognize how critical NWC is to the economic stability of Park County and the Big Horn Basin,” Spomer said via email. “NWC is the fifth largest employer in the County. We need Trustees to see that and work to protect that.”
Materials should be sent to diana.gwynn@nwc.edu. All applications must be submitted by 4 p.m., July 1, so that the board can review them at its July 6 meeting.
