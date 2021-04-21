The Cody Region of the Wyoming Game and Fish Department is hosting a public meeting on proposed changes to 2022 Chapter 46 (fishing) and Chapter 22 (watercraft) regulations.
The meeting will be held in person from 5-6 p.m. on April 28 in the Grizzly Room at the Cody Library.
The public is invited to attend and visit with local G&F fisheries personnel and ask questions related to the proposed 2022 changes.
Proposed changes to 2022 fishing regulations include removing splake from the “trout in combination” category of the statewide creel limits and combining lake trout and splake into one category with a six-fish limit.
“This change is being proposed to address challenges with enforcement of the current regulation because lake trout and splake are difficult to differentiate without inspecting the folds in the stomach called the pyloric caeca,” said Sam Hochhalther, fisheries supervisor for the Cody Region. “The proposed change will allow for more effective enforcement of bag limits and simplify regulations for anglers who fish in waters such as [the] Lower Sunshine Reservoir where both lake trout and splake are present.”
For Bighorn Lake, there is a proposed change in bag and possession limit for crappie of 15 and 30, respectively. The change in crappie limits is proposed so that the creel limits within the shared body of water are consistent with Montana’s recently changed regulations.
Written comments will be accepted through 5 p.m. June 4 online or by mailing Wyoming Game and Fish Department, Regulations, 3030 Energy Lane, Casper, WY, 82604. Copies of the proposed regulations are available on the department website and at the address above.
Written comments will be presented to the G&F Commission prior to the public hearing on July 13-15 in Sheridan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.