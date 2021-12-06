While case numbers are far below recent highs, COVID vaccines and tests remain available for free at a variety of locations and times.
There were 55 active confirmed and probable cases of the virus in Park County as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. Hospitalizations have also fallen somewhat, with six people hospitalized with COVID in Cody and two in Powell. However, fears of the new omicron variant leading to another surge has the CDC recommending testing and vaccines to stem the potential tide.
Cody Regional Health, Park County Public Health and a contingent of National Guard soldiers still offer free testing, although as of Monday it’s just two days a week.
Testing is offered Monday and Thursday, 1-5 p.m.
Testing will be done by appointment only. Test results will be available at the time of the visit, typically within 15 minutes. If your test results are positive, Park County Public Health will contact you with instructions.
These tests are not accepted for airline travel or for students needing to return to school.
To make an appointment, call (307) 578-2425. If you are experiencing chest pain or shortness of breath, go to the nearest emergency department or call 911.
For those looking to get a vaccine, there are multiple ways to accomplish that, from local pharmacies to public clinics.
Vaccines will be offered at Park County Public Health Office 9 a.m.-4 p.m. every Wednesday by appointment.
FEMA volunteers will again be set up at the Rec Center on Dec. 14 from noon-7 p.m. and on Dec. 15 from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Leo Wolfson contributed to this report.
