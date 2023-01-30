A long-discussed expansion of Crisis Intervention Services’ Cody facility is moving forward this year, with a project that will allow for expanded services.
“We are very, very excited,” CIS board chair Kimberly Jacobs said. “This project is very much needed and will allow us to increase the services we offer in Cody. We have big plans to expand our services to offer custodial exchange and hopefully some counseling services right here in Cody.”
CIS helps victims of domestic violence and sexual assault and their children cope with the initial crisis and aftermath of these violent crimes, executive director Lisa Peterman said.
Among other services, the organization provides a 24-hour crisis line, a three-bedroom shelter facility in Powell, 24-hour crisis intervention and family services such as supervised visitation and custody exchange.
Peterman said the organization has seen increased demand for its services in recent years, and the building expansion will allow more Cody families to be served.
The number of supervised visits provided by CIS has jumped from 56 in 2020 to 104 in 2022, she said. Currently, the organization is turning away two or three families each month, because it doesn’t have the capacity to help them, Peterman said.
The expansion project will involve renovating the organization’s current facility at 1220 13th Street, Peterman said. The building — which dates back to the 1930s, Jacobs said — is not compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which limits many of the activities that can be done there, Peterman said.
“When you hold public meetings, they have to be in ADA-compliant facilities,” Peterman said. “So for things like supervised visitation and custody exchange or support group meetings or even advocate training, that all has to be held in our facilities in Powell. These changes will allow us to expand our supervised visitation and custody program into Cody and increase the clients we can serve. We expect our number of clients to double, if not triple, once we can offer these services in both Cody and Powell.”
The project will also expand CIS’ operations into the entire 13th Street building, rather than just a part of it, Peterman said. The new expanded space, totaling 2,164 square feet, will include three offices; a public bathroom; a visitation room; a staff break area and conference room; storage facilities; and a visiting and eating area for significant others of CIS clients.
No date has been set for construction at this time, Peterman said, but it is expected to begin later this year.
While construction takes place, CIS’ operations in Cody will migrate into the Park County Complex on Stampede Avenue, Peterman said. The Park County Commissioners are donating the office space to CIS. A specific date for moving into the Stampede Avenue complex has not been set at this time, Peterman said.
While bids for construction will not be requested until February, the project cost is currently estimated at $381,863, Peterman said.
In December, the organization received a $411,863 Community Development Block Grant from the Wyoming Community Development Authority, which will cover the bulk of the project costs, Peterman said.
The block grant works on a reimbursement basis, which means the organization has to spend its own dollars up front, before eventually being reimbursed by the WCDA once the project is completed, Peterman said. As such, the organization will utilize $105,000 in funds raised between 2012 and 2017 for some of the project’s up-front costs prior to reimbursement, Peterman said.
The $105,000 was raised back when the organization was hoping to purchase land for a new facility in Cody, Peterman said, but those plans fell through and the project had to be delayed for several years.
“Every time we started our grant process to obtain funding for the land, the site sold before we could finish the process,” she said. “That happened three times. Every time we attempted it, the site was sold out from under us. And then, Covid hit and the costs of building went up so much. As we have adapted to increasing costs and delays, we’ve come to recognize our current location is an asset upon which we can build.”
The grant money and existing funds aren’t enough to cover ancillary expenses of the expansion including furnishings, appliances and any overages in construction costs, Peterman said. As such, the organization is launching another capital campaign with the goal of raising an additional $100,000 toward these costs.
An online auction is currently scheduled for April 2023, but Peterman stressed the importance of private donations.
“The people in Park County have been just wonderful to CIS,” Peterman said. “I would urge everyone to think about keeping charitable giving at home and to consider making CIS a beneficiary of some of that charitable giving.”
Donations can be made directly to CIS at P.O. Box 1324 or on the CIS website at www.cis-park.org. Peterman asks donors to specify that funds are intended for the capital campaign to ensure they are used as desired.
Another project on way for CIS
While the renovations of the Crisis Intervention Services building in Cody will be a major project for the organization, there is an even bigger one on the horizon, executive director Lisa Peterman said.
This spring, the organization plans to apply for a $700,000 grant from the Wyoming Community Development Authority for the creation of two separate shelter apartments with a shared laundry facility in Cody, she said.
There are currently no shelter facilities in Cody, Peterman said, and clients have to travel to Powell for the services. CIS had a one-bedroom facility in Cody beginning in 1985, she said, but due to a lack of funding and concerns about noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Cody shelter was closed in 2015.
In recent years, the organization has seen an exponential need for shelter services, Peterman said. In 2021, 10 adults with four children were sheltered for 150 bed days. In 2022, 19 adults with 39 children were sheltered for a total of 1,558 days.
The apartment facilities — which will include bedrooms, bathrooms, living and dining areas, and kitchens — are currently expected to cost $719,375, Peterman said. Additional information about the shelter project will be announced in the coming months, she said.
