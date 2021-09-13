A Powell resident is facing first degree murder charges related to the death of his four-month old infant.
Jason Getzfreid, 27, is facing the possibility of life in prison and the death penalty if found guilty.
According to the Park County Sheriff’s Office affidavit, the baby girl known as “R.G.” was brought to Powell Valley Healthcare on Aug. 22 and was being treated for “non-accidental trauma.” A Connecticut doctor consulted on the case determined from x-rays the injuries were “typical of non-accidental injuries over a period of time.”
Getzfreid told Deputy Chris Ivanoff the baby had rolled off the couch and fell onto a hard floor and hit her head. Investigators determined the couch to be 15-16 inches off the ground.
It was determined the mother of the child was at work when the injury occurred.
Getzfreid refused multiple requests to talk made by Deputy Jed Ehlers, after initially giving Ivanoff a first account of what happened.
When PVHC staff couldn’t determine any obvious external injuries, the infant was transported by air to a hospital in Salt Lake City. After surgery there, it was determined the infant had no corneal reflex, was generally non-responsive, needed assistance to breathe and was not responding to pain. The child’s injuries were determined not consistent with any fall or “explained by benign events or reasonable discipline.”
“These findings are consistent with inflicted injury and child physical abuse,” Ehlers said in the affidavit.
A doctor at the hospital determined the child’s injuries due to violent acceleration and deceleration, consistent with some form of shaking.
According to a nurse Getzfreid allegedly spoke to at the hospital, he told her “sometimes you just get frustrated you know and you try not to” and then raised his hands to demonstrate holding an object, and then shook his hands.
On Aug. 27 the infant passed away.
Circuit Court Judge Bruce Waters set his bond at $1 million after his initial hearing on Friday. Getzfreid is scheduled for a 10 a.m. Friday preliminary hearing in Circuit Court.
Getzfreid is a registered sex offender. He was convicted for second degree sexual abuse of a minor younger than 13-years old in 2012. In 2013 he was found guilty for failing to register as a sex offender.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.