Man’s best friend might be road work’s worst enemy.
Reports last week of a dog running amok in the 17th Street work zone were confirmed by project head Ed Epperson. A corgi ran wild near the freshly poured concrete on 17th but was scooped up before it could get hurt by the heavy machinery. It was later taken to the Park County Animal Shelter.
Work on 17th and the broader multi-year Sheridan Avenue rehabilitation project is nearly complete despite the potential canine catastrophe. Last week, contractors with S&S Builders finished the last major section of work on the 17th Street Hill after weather forced some minor delays on the project.
Work now shifts to grinding and sealing the road, which will take place throughout the week, and some minor work on the sidewalk and storm drains near Alger Avenue.
There will be rolling closures throughout the Sheridan corridor as joint sealing and grinding work takes place, with some intersections and road sections reduced to single lanes as the project continues from 14th street to Stampede Avenue. Crews are also working on some of the other minor cleanup efforts, including landscaping work on the corners that have been redone and some asphalt work on the side streets.
The work is still expected to wrap up by June 15, the date S&S Builders must complete the project to receive a bonus from the state.
