Budget woes at the state level have caused the Cody School District to look for ways to save money by offering incentives to teachers to leave the district of their own accord.
Nine have already signed early retirement agreements, and recently, the Cody School Board approved two more bids to leave the district’s employ before their contracts expire.
The board had approved at least three packages to offer. The two staff members both work at Livingston School. Both will receive a $10,000 pre-tax payment. To be eligible for the agreement, both had to work full-time in the district for at least five years.
This is part of the district’s effort to shed salary requirements as the state’s ability to fund education in the future has been severely hampered by the economic downturn. Declining revenues in the fossil fuel industry forced Gov. Mark Gordon to ask districts to make steep voluntary cuts to their budgets to ease the burden on the state coffers.
